“This will be like a car crash”: Fans react to Nicolas Cage as Dracula

With Nicolas Cage being revealed as the new Dracula in Renfield, the internet has naturally produced some spectacular reactions.

Check out some of these takes from around the internet.

Cage’s casting apparently made some people’s day, according to Chucky and The Final Destination star Devon Sawa.

Nic Cage playing Dracula is the best news ever. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) November 30, 2021

Fans also drew similarities between Cage as Dracula and Vampire’s Kiss, an over-the-top 80s movie where Cage plays a publishing executive that gets bitten in the neck. In Vampire’s Kiss, Cage believes he has become a vampire and starts wearing fake fangs, despite the lack of any actual physical transformation.

nic cage better play dracula exactly like he did vampire's kiss https://t.co/t6GZlewCXW — Leah J. Williams (@legenette) November 30, 2021

Nicolas Cage in VAMPIRE'S KISS is one of my favorite performances ever, so this Dracula news makes me very happy. pic.twitter.com/H4j1thqyjb — Michelle Swope (@RedheadfromMars) November 30, 2021

Twitter was also quick to jokingly point how seemingly immortal the man seems to be.

OH GOD, THIS ISN'T ABOUT CASTING HE REALLY IS DRACULA https://t.co/emI8A16Ykd — Zoey (@FartCaptor) November 30, 2021

finally a hot dracula https://t.co/U9Wy1jFG2k — karen han (@karenyhan) November 30, 2021

Regardless of how Renfield turns out, we should be in for some delicious memes from Cage’s performance. Are you excited for the movie or Cage’s turn as Dracula? Let us know in the comments!