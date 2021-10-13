Chucky Star Devon Sawa Reveals Casper Easter Egg That Didn’t Make It In

One of the most infamous and terrifying horror icons is the little doll that just wants someone to ‘come play.’ That’s right; we’re talking about Chucky. The small but insanely scary overall-wearing nightmare is getting a new series on SYFY premiering tonight, and fans can’t wait.

Chucky, the series, was created by Don Mancini and stars Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Fiona Dourif, and Devon Sawa, to name a few.

Sawa took to social media today to share some insight into the tv series before its premiere tonight. One thing fans are responding quickly to is the easter egg that didn’t make the cut. Sawa himself played Casper in the 1995 film of the same name, and there was an idea to have Chucky in a Casper mask in the series. Unfortunately, Sawa said something happened, and it didn’t quite work out.

Fun fact: before the hello kitty mask you see Chucky wearing in the scene of him out trick or treating, they pushed to clear a Casper mask. But for whatever reason, it didn’t work out. Would’ve been cool though. #chucky — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) October 12, 2021

A fan shared an image that acknowledged Chucky in a Casper mask would have been great, and Sawa agreed but said that Hello Kitty is fantastic, too.

What could’ve been. But hello kitty is just as dope. https://t.co/sjSbj3qhpq — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) October 12, 2021

Sawa also shared his gratitude for being chosen to be part of the Chucky tv-series with a photo and nod of appreciation to those involved in the show.

The Chucky tv-series airs on SYFY tonight at 10 pm; it’s time to play.