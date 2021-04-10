Home / movies

The Internet Is Roasting Netflix’s New Superhero Movie

By 1 hour ago
x

The big new original movie on Netflix this week is Thunder Force, a superhero comedy featuring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. The pair star as two old friends who accidentally give themselves superpowers, leading them to decide to suit up and protect their home city of Chicago from the supervillains that rule it, including The Crab (Jason Bateman) and The King (Bobby Cannavale).

As you’d expect, the film instantly shot up the rankings to become the most-watched title on the platform this weekend. Here’s the thing, though. Just because it’s being viewed by a lot of folks, that doesn’t mean they’re loving it. In fact, Thunder Force is being roasted on social media, as Netflix users are labelling it as “terrible,” “bad” or, in some cases, one of the “worst movies ever,” as you can see below.

Not great for laughs or action.

thunder force

“Don’t waste your time.”

And they haven’t even finished it.

But there is such a thing as being so bad it’s good, and many people are actually enjoying Thunder Force by that logic.

So terrible it’s amazing.

That makes sense.

This is a nice glass half full way of looking at it.

The Twitter reception of Thunder Force – the fifth collaboration between McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone, who wrote, directed and produced – is echoed in its none-too-impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. According to the aggregate site, just 25% of critics have given it a positive review. As the critics consensus sums up: “It’s got a few chuckles, but Thunder Force is largely a superhero comedy that’s neither exciting nor funny — and an egregious waste of its co-stars’ talents.”

This might be McCarthy’s first superhero flick, but it certainly won’t be her last. She’s been spotted on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder in what sounds like a hilarious cameo and funnily enough, that MCU blockbuster also features Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff, who likewise turns up in Thunder Force as a villain. If these reactions haven’t put you off, you can catch it on Netflix now.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...