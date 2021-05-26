The Internet’s Trying To Cancel Mark Ruffalo For Backpedaling On His Comments

Another week and another celebrity finding themselves caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture. Only this time, it’s an unlikely candidate.

Mark Ruffalo is generally considered one of the more widely loved A-listers out there, with the Hulk actor amassing a huge fanbase of Marvel followers for his work in the MCU and boasting a solid list of non-comic book movie credits as well. Indeed, he’s an accomplished star and his goofy and good natured persona have endeared him to many. But he’s also known to be pretty outspoken when it comes to politics.

Just recently, he waded into the Middle East situation with some comments that were a bit controversial, and earlier this week, he apologized for what he said and backpedaled, as you can see below.

I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 25, 2021

Though Ruffalo was only trying to calm the storm that was swirling around his remarks, he actually seems to have made things worse and now, tons of people are calling for him to be ‘canceled’ for his actions, as evidenced below.

me after killing my love and affection for Mark Ruffalo after his disgusting denial of the genocide Israel is committing in Gaza pic.twitter.com/7F6SFfwNei — yikes yaar (@ajeebpaagal) May 26, 2021

If Mark Ruffalo can backtrack on ‘Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians’ what’s stopping him from doing so with us? — Wagon Burner 🪶 (@oodhamboi) May 25, 2021

I wonder if Mark Ruffalo has seen this. It’s genocide bro. Sorry if the truth hurts. pic.twitter.com/LQyKQjkrbn — Chad (@_kidlifted) May 25, 2021

Me believing that Mark Ruffalo would be one of the the only celebrities with balls to speak out against Israeli genocide pic.twitter.com/Dvv3Hee7LA — Justforfun🇵🇸 (@Justtforfuunn) May 25, 2021

So no more @MarkRuffalo movies for me, thanks.

Any others that deserve a cancel?? — Jasonjohn (@Jason_John2) May 25, 2021

never seen a coward as big as Mark Ruffalo lol, man just took the biggest U-turn in the quickest time — 🇵🇸 (@darthmemes) May 25, 2021

Can we cancel you? — Indie Stacks World’s Okayest Librarian (@IndieStacks) May 26, 2021

13 going on 30 is one of my fav comfort movies😭 I can’t believe I have to cancel mark Ruffalo now too. — lifebeinglaraib (@lifebeinglaraib) May 26, 2021

Better to avoid @MarkRuffalo and anything produced by Hollywood entirely. Cancel Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix, etc. Stop feeding the alligator. — Rowland Hansen #LogosMatters (@VisionTO2100) May 26, 2021

Honestly the only way to fight celebrities that sell out to corporation’s threats of getting canceled is to cancel them ourselves. #markruffalo #palestine https://t.co/6EImRQvtek — alifawaz (@afawaz135) May 26, 2021

Cancel Mark Ruffalo…let him see how it feels…😄 — Taffy B (@pacflyway) May 26, 2021

Your just afraid of cancel culture. If you have a belief stick to it. Even if others don’t agree — Joseph fortin (@ToMaNyToYsJF) May 25, 2021

Cancel this POS — Financeback Gorilla (@FinanceGoriIla) May 25, 2021

Ryan Reynolds And Mark Ruffalo Are Father And Son In New Photos From The Adam Project 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

@MarkRuffalo has attacked Jews and Israel for a long time. Cancel him-don't defend him https://t.co/COsQawyjYk — Diane Weber Bederman (@dianebederman) May 25, 2021

Nah, cancel your ass. — Lazy_Proletariat © (@LazyProletariat) May 25, 2021

Mark Ruffalo woke up and chose to cancel himself — Umar (@UmarHayaKr) May 25, 2021

Cancel this dickwad — Richard Wad (@RichardWad8) May 25, 2021

CANCEL HIM — x – H // (VGK: 3-1) (NYK: 0-1) (@Fleury_SZN) May 25, 2021

So is it now finally time to #cancel you too? Stick to movies. — Inthebunker (@chloejean1135) May 25, 2021

Do we cancel him now? — oppressivemonsterx (@cobythecatguy) May 25, 2021

So no more @MarkRuffalo movies for me, thanks.

Any others that deserve a cancel?? — Jasonjohn (@Jason_John2) May 25, 2021

Bro I thought people weren’t allowed to change their opinion when presented with new information. Should we cancel you now? — Raymond Noodles (@RayStruggles) May 25, 2021

Cancel Mark Ruffalo! Three strikes you’re out! Douche bag — PIZZA BEER DOGS CHANEL TENNIS NETFLIX (@bestochousewife) May 25, 2021

Of course, none of this will have much of an impact on Ruffalo’s career. As mentioned above, each week seemingly brings a new target for the cancel culture crowd and rarely, if ever, does anything happen to the celebrity in question. That being said, the Hulk star would probably be wise to keep a bit of a low profile for the next few weeks until this all blows over.

As for where we’ll see Mark Ruffalo next? Well, he’s got Netflix’s The Adam Project on the way and will soon make his MCU return in Disney Plus’ She-Hulk. And given his talents and general standing in Hollywood, you can be sure that many more projects will be coming across his desk for the foreseeable future – whether the cancel culture crowd likes it or not.