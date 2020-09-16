The Internet’s Going Crazy For Tom Holland And Robert Pattinson’s New Netflix Movie

Netflix‘s summer saw the arrival of splashy fantasy shows like Warrior Nun, Cursed and season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, while their original movies brought in huge viewing figures thanks to star-driven blockbusters such as Extraction, Spenser Confidential, The Old Guard and Project Power. But with the fall now upon us, it’s time to begin rolling out the more prestige dramas, as the streaming site looks to generate some awards buzz.

One of the most hotly-anticipated is Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, which is exactly the sort of true-life ensemble drama that always plays well during this time of year. We’ve also got Mank coming soon, which is David Fincher’s first outing behind the camera since 2014’s Gone Girl.

Before all that, however, there’s The Devil All The Time, a star-studded, Southern-fried psychological thriller that just landed today. It features Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan and Mia Wasikowska and so far, at least, the internet seems to be loving it – as you can see below.

Go watch the devil all the time on netflix right now 🙂 pic.twitter.com/AC3pcxTK7Z — ila (@ilahumairah) September 16, 2020

“The Devil All The Time” on Netflix is a great movie. It has Tom Holland (from Spider-Man) and Robert Pattinson (Edward from the Twilight Saga) in it. — Yennifer 🇭🇳 (@queenyennifer_) September 16, 2020

the devil all the time and im thinking of ending things are perfect examples of the kinda shit that Netflix should put on their app more — dizu ! (@dizunatsu) September 16, 2020

damn netflix just dropped The Devil All The Time and im completely NOT!!!!! prepared ,,,,, — Jimmy Eats Brains (@mcgangster420) September 16, 2020

omgggg THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME ON NETFLIX NOW WTF — elle (@bealrighty) September 16, 2020

the devil all the time – on Netflix. I’m almost done and just wow. — 𝔰𝔫𝔬𝔴 (@lilithlakshmi) September 16, 2020

The Devil All The Time on Netflix is so fucked lmfao — Fraydo (@YoungGod_) September 16, 2020

i think everyone should go watch the devil all the time on netflix right now pic.twitter.com/YZzpfSVFVo — bre (@ramjitbre) September 16, 2020

I highly fucking suggest everybody watch The Devil All The Time on Netflix — Vac (@Tall_Loaf37) September 16, 2020

the devil all the time was a really really really good movie netflix snapped with that one — m. (@tobesobucky) September 16, 2020

The devil all the time MUST WATCH ON NETFLIX — Adriana Valenzuela (@mvmaAdrii) September 16, 2020

Besides The Irishman, The Devil All The Time is the best Netflix to be released in a long while. This flick isn’t for everyone, but I recommend it. Great performances, great story, nicely shot and directed. Real solid flick. I have no complaints. — Naim David (@naimdavid) September 16, 2020

Well Netflix just dropped a new movie “The Devil All The Time”. It stars Rob Pattinson, Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan and Haley Bennett. It’s really good y’all should check it out. — Spider-Curse (@jahhten18k) September 16, 2020

THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME is so dark and creepy that you'd probably watch it outside in the sun XD — Avinash Singh (@Black_Wayfarer) September 16, 2020

Netflix's The Devil All the Time was…. FUCKING GOOOOOOOODD! pic.twitter.com/lb333SYsiT — 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨'𝐬 (@coldasstarks) September 16, 2020

With a solid critics score of 66% on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 93%, clearly Netflix has another hit on their hands here and while it’s a bit too early to say for sure if it’ll be showered with awards, the signs are certainly looking good right about now.

For those unfamiliar, The Devil All The Time tells the story of Arvin Russell (Holland), a man living in post-World War II Ohio and battling evil forces that threaten both him and his family. Given the subject matter, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but as you can see up above, there’s more than enough Netflix subscribers who are glad they spent some time with it.