Home / movies

The Internet’s Going Crazy For Tom Holland And Robert Pattinson’s New Netflix Movie

By 1 hour ago
x

Netflix‘s summer saw the arrival of splashy fantasy shows like Warrior NunCursed and season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, while their original movies brought in huge viewing figures thanks to star-driven blockbusters such as ExtractionSpenser ConfidentialThe Old Guard and Project Power. But with the fall now upon us, it’s time to begin rolling out the more prestige dramas, as the streaming site looks to generate some awards buzz.

One of the most hotly-anticipated is Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, which is exactly the sort of true-life ensemble drama that always plays well during this time of year. We’ve also got Mank coming soon, which is David Fincher’s first outing behind the camera since 2014’s Gone Girl.

Before all that, however, there’s The Devil All The Time, a star-studded, Southern-fried psychological thriller that just landed today. It features Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan and Mia Wasikowska and so far, at least, the internet seems to be loving it – as you can see below.

EW Debuts First Look At Tom Holland And Robert Pattinson In The Devil All The Time
1 of 5
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

With a solid critics score of 66% on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 93%, clearly Netflix has another hit on their hands here and while it’s a bit too early to say for sure if it’ll be showered with awards, the signs are certainly looking good right about now.

For those unfamiliar, The Devil All The Time tells the story of Arvin Russell (Holland), a man living in post-World War II Ohio and battling evil forces that threaten both him and his family. Given the subject matter, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but as you can see up above, there’s more than enough Netflix subscribers who are glad they spent some time with it.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...