The Internet’s Going Crazy For Tom Holland’s New Movie

When Marvel Studios first announced that Joe and Anthony Russo would be directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier, many people were left perplexed. After all, the siblings hadn’t helmed a feature in eight years, and that was critically panned rom-com You, Me and Dupree.

However, it would be fair to say that the Russos have more than assuaged those doubts after tackling four Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters, all of which received strong reviews, won praise from audiences and did massive business at the box office. Now that their time in the MCU is over, it’s time for them to establish themselves as acclaimed filmmakers outside of their comic book comfort zone.

Semi-autobiographical crime thriller Cherry scored a limited theatrical release two weeks ago, and it’s debuted on AppleTV+ today, with the streaming service having shelled out a hefty sum to acquire the rights. It was originally pegged as a potential awards season contender, and while star Tom Holland‘s performance has been singled out as a high point, the response has been pretty underwhelming so far.

Cherry currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 43%, with the Russos being accused of heavily favoring style over substance. Despite the lukewarm consensus, viewers appear to have gotten a real kick out of it nonetheless, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Did I stay up to watch Cherry when it dropped at 12? Yes, of course. Was I blown away by the raw emotions portrayed by @ciarabravo and @TomHolland1996? Absolutely. What a beautiful, heart wrecking film. @AGBOfilms @Russo_Brothers (Time to watch something funny before I go to bed) — p.k.harris (@p_k_harris) March 12, 2021

Watched #Cherry Me watching cherry before climax : 😳😳😭😭 After the tom Holland's Mouthache appearance : 😆😆😅😅😂😂 — AGE OF WANDAVISION (@Wandavision11) March 12, 2021

Out now on Apple TV. Go and watch this incredible performance of Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo. #Cherry pic.twitter.com/E2eKPRvmz7 — Lena💍 (@itss_lena) March 12, 2021

There must be a word beyond proud rn cuz I can’t put my emotions into words everything about #cherry is so freakin perfect Tom Holland is beyond amazing and now the whole world can see that cherry (2021) is NOW Available on appletv+ do your self a favor and watch this masterpiece pic.twitter.com/iFuIk4zwyt — Dory🍒CHERRYDAY🕷280 (@nwhtholland) March 12, 2021

How is it that I'm only 30 minutes in Cherry and @TomHolland1996 and Ciara are really f**king me up emotionally — Marie // Shane, Jo, Hero Own My Heart (@afteredithessa) March 12, 2021

Cherry was actually good. it’s got some pacing issues and the first 50 mins isn’t great but once the War stuff starts it gets real good and suspenseful. and Tom Holland is amazing as usual. — ⎈ Moocle ⎈ (AutoZone Era) #TeamGodzilla (@mooocle) March 12, 2021

So I watched #Cherry movie and wow what an incredible movie and incredibly sad story it told. @TomHolland1996 @ciarabravo you all played Cherry and Emily so well. Also congrats @Russo_Brothers for making such an amazing film. Nico Walker now I must read your novel. — Maisie (@mase_the_great) March 12, 2021

Just wanted to say that @TomHolland1996 is fucking fantastic in Cherry. Really damn good performance. — trunk (@cousintrunk) March 12, 2021

oh. my. god. I just finished cherry and I literally can not even begin to speak on tom holland in this. I knew he was a good actor but i’m blown away, from infatuation to disbelief, he took us on a rollercoaster I never expected him capable of. once in a lifetime man. he did it. — 𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒶🦋 (@pedropark3r) March 12, 2021

Damn super hard watch but @TomHolland1996 and Ciara did such a good fucking job on #Cherry so proud of you both — Danielle (@dannnniiii_n) March 12, 2021

This is the second weekend in a row to deliver a new Tom Holland movie, but Cherry is at least poised to fare better than YA adaptation Chaos Walking, which sat on the shelf for years only to debut last Friday and sink at the box office amid terrible reviews, but luckily the young actor has a surefire smash hit coming in December when Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives.