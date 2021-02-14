The Internet’s Freaking Out Over New Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

After dropping teasers almost daily for the last week, the final full-length trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League has finally arrived as we enter the last stretch heading towards the massively anticipated superhero blockbuster’s March 18th debut on HBO Max.

The faces might look the same, but this is evidently absolutely nothing like the maligned theatrical version at all, and Snyder is clearly aiming for something seriously epic given the visuals, weighty dialogue of serious people saying serious things, and even the music. Whether or not he can keep viewers engaged for the whole four hours and change is another question entirely, but Justice League 2.0 is shaping up to be spectacular nonetheless.

Of course, no self-respecting trailer for a major release is complete without capping the footage off with a stinger of some description, and the Snyder Cut delivers big time with Jared Leto’s Joker interacting with Ben Affleck’s Batman in the Knightmare timeline. It looks as though the two archenemies may have formed a shaky alliance to battle the threat of Darkseid, too, which adds yet another layer of intrigue.

Needless to say, the final promo for Justice League has already got the internet blowing a gasket, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

*Watches new Justice League trailer* “We live in a society…” pic.twitter.com/SVReaTydX1 — Oli vs the World ᵇˡᵐ (Quicksilver Era) (@starforcebinary) February 14, 2021

WHY WANT VALENTINES DAY WHEN YOU HAVE THE JUSTICE LEAGUE TRAILER? pic.twitter.com/ollMWIMZEr — Hassan Hamid 🎬 (@HassanHamid26) February 14, 2021

Zack Snyder says 'Justice League' won't have a lot of jokes pic.twitter.com/Jxc1wVUNCx — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 13, 2021

The Snyder Cut is basically the same film as Justice League 2017 only its 4 hours longer, 4:3 Aspect ratio, new score, better and new visual effects, Jared Letos Joker, More Deathstroke, Mera, Lex & Steppenwolf. Darkseid, Granny Goodness, Desaad, Black Suit Superman. pic.twitter.com/lRaT5jroLc — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MoviesThatMaher) February 12, 2021

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is going to be absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/SJ8Bv3hJaW — Luke (@qLxke_) February 13, 2021

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

finally getting an iconic justice league movie as we should pic.twitter.com/ZdU91sr44E — rose (@dcsivy) February 14, 2021

“If you can’t bring down the charging bull, then don’t wave the red cape at it.” LOVE IT! @ZackSnyder’s JUSTICE LEAGUE. — Robert Meyer Burnett (@BurnettRM) February 14, 2021

And tell you something. This trailer’s MUCH MORE than what I was expecting. These scenes below MADE MY SUNDAY. The #SnyderCut of #JusticeLeague seems like delivering the epicness that the theatrical cut never could. I’m in absolute AWE with #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague trailer. 🤯😍 pic.twitter.com/RXbcgG7ZRj — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) February 14, 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be one of the greatest comic book films of all time. pic.twitter.com/qbAtjd7idV — Connor🌊 | 32 (@BabyInception) February 14, 2021

The new Justice League trailer was fucking awesome. I need this film now #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/yfWjKVRIAe — Nicholas – on break (@Arkhamfan64) February 14, 2021

It looks big on scale and spectacle that’s for sure, but visuals and worldbuilding have never posed Snyder an issue. It’s the storytelling that can often let him down, but with four hours to play with, it stands to reason that the narrative justifies the need to run for so long. In any case, Justice League is set to continue dominating the cultural conversation for at least the next month, and probably a whole lot longer than that.