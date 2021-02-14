Home / movies

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over New Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

After dropping teasers almost daily for the last week, the final full-length trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League has finally arrived as we enter the last stretch heading towards the massively anticipated superhero blockbuster’s March 18th debut on HBO Max.

The faces might look the same, but this is evidently absolutely nothing like the maligned theatrical version at all, and Snyder is clearly aiming for something seriously epic given the visuals, weighty dialogue of serious people saying serious things, and even the music. Whether or not he can keep viewers engaged for the whole four hours and change is another question entirely, but Justice League 2.0 is shaping up to be spectacular nonetheless.

Of course, no self-respecting trailer for a major release is complete without capping the footage off with a stinger of some description, and the Snyder Cut delivers big time with Jared Leto’s Joker interacting with Ben Affleck’s Batman in the Knightmare timeline. It looks as though the two archenemies may have formed a shaky alliance to battle the threat of Darkseid, too, which adds yet another layer of intrigue.

Needless to say, the final promo for Justice League has already got the internet blowing a gasket, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

It looks big on scale and spectacle that’s for sure, but visuals and worldbuilding have never posed Snyder an issue. It’s the storytelling that can often let him down, but with four hours to play with, it stands to reason that the narrative justifies the need to run for so long. In any case, Justice League is set to continue dominating the cultural conversation for at least the next month, and probably a whole lot longer than that.

