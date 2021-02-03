Home / movies

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Shia LaBeouf Movie That Just Hit Hulu

By 45 mins ago
x

After breaking out as the writer and director of gritty street-level crime thrillers, David Ayer dove into blockbuster territory and on paper at least, you’d have thought he had a couple of hits on his hands. Suicide Squad pulled in nearly $750 million at the box office, while Netflix’s Bright brought in a huge audience to become one of the streaming service’s most-watched titles ever.

Of course, there’s more to it than just that, as Suicide Squad was the victim of heavy studio interference which butchered Ayer’s original plans and interest in Bright tailed off quickly after it premiered, leaving the planned sequel in limbo. Not to mention that despite the numbers, neither film found much love with critics or viewers.

More recently, Ayer went back to familiar territory with The Tax Collector, which saw star Shia LaBeouf continue to cement his reputation as one of the industry’s most committed talents as he got his entire chest tattooed for his role as Creeper. Unfortunately, however, the movie was another critical dud, though it did play much better with audience than those aforementioned efforts and now that it’s on Hulu, even more people are discovering it and judging by the reactions below, they’re really enjoying the pic.

Shia LaBeouf Got A Massive Chest Tattoo For His Latest Movie Role
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

So, it seems like it’s been a big hit since arriving on the streaming platform, and one look at Rotten Tomatoes will tell you that this is clearly a film made more for the general public than for reviewers, with The Tax Collector holding a critics score of only 19% while it has an audience score of 72%. It’s hardly a perfect movie, but if you’re in the mood for a gritty crime thriller, you can do much worse.

Of course, Shia LaBeouf isn’t exactly in a lot of people’s good graces right now given the recent legal troubles he’s been facing, but that obviously hasn’t stopped tons of folks from enjoying his work.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...