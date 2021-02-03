The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Shia LaBeouf Movie That Just Hit Hulu

After breaking out as the writer and director of gritty street-level crime thrillers, David Ayer dove into blockbuster territory and on paper at least, you’d have thought he had a couple of hits on his hands. Suicide Squad pulled in nearly $750 million at the box office, while Netflix’s Bright brought in a huge audience to become one of the streaming service’s most-watched titles ever.

Of course, there’s more to it than just that, as Suicide Squad was the victim of heavy studio interference which butchered Ayer’s original plans and interest in Bright tailed off quickly after it premiered, leaving the planned sequel in limbo. Not to mention that despite the numbers, neither film found much love with critics or viewers.

More recently, Ayer went back to familiar territory with The Tax Collector, which saw star Shia LaBeouf continue to cement his reputation as one of the industry’s most committed talents as he got his entire chest tattooed for his role as Creeper. Unfortunately, however, the movie was another critical dud, though it did play much better with audience than those aforementioned efforts and now that it’s on Hulu, even more people are discovering it and judging by the reactions below, they’re really enjoying the pic.

The tax collector on Hulu is good! — Bree Nijay 💦 (@badass_Nijaay) February 3, 2021

anyways pls watch the tax collector on hulu i promise u’ll like it @jccaylen — makayla (@C4MBOYS) February 3, 2021

@jccaylen WATCH THE TAX COLLECTOR ITS SO GOOD AND ITS ON HULU — katie (@darksoulknj) February 3, 2021

the tax collector on hulu is so good — 🦋❁_❁🦋 (@uhchrixtib) February 3, 2021

Tax Collector def a must watch on Hulu — kiraaa (@kiraaskk) February 3, 2021

If you got time go watch Tax collector on Hulu this shit wild — Vonwolf 🇬🇾 (@AyeKai47) February 2, 2021

Tax Collector on Hulu 🔥🔥 — BIG LOUIE (@lv_yfs) February 2, 2021

The movie tax collector on Hulu good — ⁠ ⁠Back2DaBasics⚖️ (@_DarrenDontCare) February 2, 2021

Check out The Tax Collector on Hulu! https://t.co/jC8Tuv9SjT — Mugs McGinnis (@duke1907) February 2, 2021

This whole time The Tax Collector was on Hulu …. Mmk I know how I’m spending my snow day lol. — Joy🎀 (@_joymyjoy) February 2, 2021

The Tax Collector is on Hulu 💚 — raquell🦇 (@raquellmunsterr) February 2, 2021

If you haven’t watched the Tax Collector on Hulu you need too 😭 — Jessa (@jessavalencia_) February 1, 2021

tax collector on hulu is a dope ass movie!!!!!! highly recommend — Juju (@princessjuu_) February 1, 2021

The Tax Collector on @hulu is a good ass movie — Brit-toe-knee (@britonimacoroni) February 1, 2021

The tax collector is a good movie to watch on Hulu I recommend it. — gabriella👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 (@gabrie11aaaa) January 31, 2021

the tax collector on hulu is a must watch — Kent 🧸 (@mrgoodvibes) January 31, 2021

Shia LaBeouf Got A Massive Chest Tattoo For His Latest Movie Role 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, it seems like it’s been a big hit since arriving on the streaming platform, and one look at Rotten Tomatoes will tell you that this is clearly a film made more for the general public than for reviewers, with The Tax Collector holding a critics score of only 19% while it has an audience score of 72%. It’s hardly a perfect movie, but if you’re in the mood for a gritty crime thriller, you can do much worse.

Of course, Shia LaBeouf isn’t exactly in a lot of people’s good graces right now given the recent legal troubles he’s been facing, but that obviously hasn’t stopped tons of folks from enjoying his work.