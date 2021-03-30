The Internet’s Freaking Out Over First Trailer For New Jason Statham Movie

Much like fellow mid-budget action icons Liam Neeson and Gerard Butler, 99% of the time you know exactly what you’re going to get when you see a movie with Jason Statham‘s name on it. There’s going to be scowling, punching, kicking, shooting and a pithy one liner or two as the chrome-domed martial artist and former competitive diver does what he does best.

That certainly applies to the first trailer for Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man, which has swooped into the May 7th release date vacated by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow. With the exception of his association with the Fast & Furious franchise and blockbuster creature feature The Meg, Statham’s star vehicles don’t tend to do massive numbers at the box office, but his latest effort looks well worth checking out.

It ticks all of the boxes fans expect to see from the actor when he takes top billing in a project, with the 53 year-old comfortably in his wheelhouse as an armored truck driver with a uniquely deadly set of skills and a mysterious past. The debut Wrath of Man promo has gone down a storm online, too, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

A great wrath of man trailer 👏💕😇 — Renee Topping (@023Renee) March 30, 2021

This looks so good! Director @realguyritchie and #JasonStatham are back in action for #WrathOfMan. Watch the trailer, and see it in theaters May 7. 👊 https://t.co/teElSusbUL @IMDb https://t.co/4seMo6IS9N — SJ Charles (@SJCharles1) March 30, 2021

I accidentally watched the

Wrath Of Man trailer on my daughter's YouTube account, so I look forward to how this fucks up the algorithm. — Michael (@MLynch1150) March 30, 2021

Wrath of Man looks like it'll be a movie where Jason Statham drives an armored truck and kills people. That's all we need. — Kevin Brown (@Railith) March 30, 2021

Wrath of Man looks like a good movie. Never bet against Statham. — FOMOBY (@FOMOBYDICK) March 30, 2021

Wrath of Man looks proper good — ewan (@ewanrwilson) March 30, 2021

Jason Statham could be planting daisies and I'd still watch it. That being said, I'm definitely going to watch Wrath of Man. — Kerry ❤🇯🇲 (@KerryBellum) March 30, 2021

I'll watch any action flick Jason Statham is apart of. That being said, Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man, looks fascinating. — Roxan (@Roxan_Lew) March 30, 2021

Wrath of Man looks siiick! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vOsOw0eMHf — Mokshada Bhoyrul (@MokshadaBhoyrul) March 30, 2021

Looks like Hollywood can still make good films when they want to! WRATH OF MAN | Official Trailer | MGM Studios https://t.co/n1MArY1ml8 via @YouTube — Monarch Sci-Fi Geek! (@monarch818) March 30, 2021

Guy Ritchie has been very inconsistent behind the camera over the last decade, with Wrath of Man looking to land him somewhere between the glossy blockbuster sensibilities he’s been trying to hone on movies like Sherlock Holmes, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Aladdin, balanced alongside the fast-paced crime capers that built his reputation in the first place, three of which involved Jason Statham. Hopefully, Wrath of Man hits that sweet spot and delivers a blast of exciting action cinema.