The Internet’s Freaking Out Over First Trailer For New Jason Statham Movie

3 hours ago
Much like fellow mid-budget action icons Liam Neeson and Gerard Butler, 99% of the time you know exactly what you’re going to get when you see a movie with Jason Statham‘s name on it. There’s going to be scowling, punching, kicking, shooting and a pithy one liner or two as the chrome-domed martial artist and former competitive diver does what he does best.

That certainly applies to the first trailer for Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man, which has swooped into the May 7th release date vacated by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow. With the exception of his association with the Fast & Furious franchise and blockbuster creature feature The Meg, Statham’s star vehicles don’t tend to do massive numbers at the box office, but his latest effort looks well worth checking out.

It ticks all of the boxes fans expect to see from the actor when he takes top billing in a project, with the 53 year-old comfortably in his wheelhouse as an armored truck driver with a uniquely deadly set of skills and a mysterious past. The debut Wrath of Man promo has gone down a storm online, too, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Guy Ritchie has been very inconsistent behind the camera over the last decade, with Wrath of Man looking to land him somewhere between the glossy blockbuster sensibilities he’s been trying to hone on movies like Sherlock Holmes, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Aladdin, balanced alongside the fast-paced crime capers that built his reputation in the first place, three of which involved Jason Statham. Hopefully, Wrath of Man hits that sweet spot and delivers a blast of exciting action cinema.

Source: Twitter

