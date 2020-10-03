The Internet’s Loving Netflix’s New Horror Movie For Halloween

We’re officially into spooky season, as everyone attempts to divert their attention away from the constant horror show that is 2020 and focus on celebrating Halloween, and there’s no shortage of content on the way to a streaming service near you to make up for the fact that the genre is offering very little on the big screen after several hotly-anticipated titles packed up and fled to 2021.

The Haunting of Bly Manor might be the biggest hitter in Netflix’s arsenal when it comes to movies and TV shows guaranteed to terrify subscribers, but yesterday brought the release of horror comedy Vampires vs. The Bronx. The title is pretty self-explanatory, as the pic follows a group of local kids forced to protect their neighborhood from an invasion of undead bloodsuckers.

Horror comedies are always good value for money if handled right, and director Osmany Rodriguez’s effort seems destined to join McG’s recent sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen to become the latest hybrid to race towards the top of the platform’s most-watched list. Indeed, viewers are already getting a kick out of Vampires vs. The Bronx, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

This "Vampire vs. The Bronx" movie on netflix is a pretty good one watch. Unique idea. — Playboy The Chronicle ⚡⚡⚡ (@KingP_T_C) October 3, 2020

I have a week left on my Netflix subscription so I decided to watch Vampires vs. The Bronx and I am quaking, guys. — Leo 🦩 (@spark_genesis) October 3, 2020

@AOC random non-political question you prob won't see. Did you see there's a movie on Netflix today called, "Vampires vs. The Bronx?" It delivers a pretty strong message about gentrification and community in the city, all while being family friendly comedy-horror. Very well done — Justin Bandy (@PhilsBaseball08) October 3, 2020

Vampires Vs the Bronx on @netflix is so fun! Loved the cast and was delighted with all the references—Vlad Tepes on the real estate company logo, Polidori, etc 🧛🏻‍♂️❤️ — Kiersten White News (@kierstenwhite) October 3, 2020

Hold up, did Vampires vs. the Bronx on @netflix just steal the Halloween streaming wars for unique content!?!? — Hook Media Network (@HookCMEC) October 3, 2020

Wowww, 10/10!! Loved every second of it! Make sure y'all go watch 'Vampires vs. The Bronx' on Netflix! #VampiresVsTheBronx @NetflixFilm — CrossColoursLA (@CrossColoursLA) October 3, 2020

Vampires Vs. The Bronx on Netflix is S O G O O D — 🍂Inconsolable Weeping Christ🍂 (@AverageBogWitch) October 3, 2020

Bruh why vampires vs the Bronx on Netflix was genius who created that and @methodman as the father 👏🏽 — Jenni ♏ (@ShortStackzzz) October 3, 2020

Just finished watching Vampire vs. The Bronx on @netflix if U haven't seen it yet, I totally recommend it! Coolest part, everybody is Afro-Latinx! Talk about representation✌ — (((Tashiko))) 🔥🇨🇴🌈♐✡🔥 (@DiaryHOH89) October 3, 2020

VAMPIRES VS THE BRONX on Netflix is a lot of fun and you should watch it — evil declan 2: declan by dawn (@lghtspdscooter) October 3, 2020

If you do one thing tonight make sure you watch ‘Vampires vs. The Bronx’ on Netflix. As a born Bronxite, I support this message. — Norms B. (@Norm_Noire) October 3, 2020

Vampires vs. The Bronx is also faring very well with critics, as it currently holds an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 80%, with the performances of the younger cast members coming in for particular praise. An unashamedly high concept mashup of the two genres, there’s plenty of entertainment to be found in a movie that revels in relying on the established tropes of horror and comedy but approaches them from a modern angle with a little bit of societal subtext thrown in for good measure.