The Internet’s Loving Netflix’s New Horror Movie For Halloween

We’re officially into spooky season, as everyone attempts to divert their attention away from the constant horror show that is 2020 and focus on celebrating Halloween, and there’s no shortage of content on the way to a streaming service near you to make up for the fact that the genre is offering very little on the big screen after several hotly-anticipated titles packed up and fled to 2021.

The Haunting of Bly Manor might be the biggest hitter in Netflix’s arsenal when it comes to movies and TV shows guaranteed to terrify subscribers, but yesterday brought the release of horror comedy Vampires vs. The Bronx. The title is pretty self-explanatory, as the pic follows a group of local kids forced to protect their neighborhood from an invasion of undead bloodsuckers.

Horror comedies are always good value for money if handled right, and director Osmany Rodriguez’s effort seems destined to join McG’s recent sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen to become the latest hybrid to race towards the top of the platform’s most-watched list. Indeed, viewers are already getting a kick out of Vampires vs. The Bronx, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Vampires vs. The Bronx is also faring very well with critics, as it currently holds an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 80%, with the performances of the younger cast members coming in for particular praise. An unashamedly high concept mashup of the two genres, there’s plenty of entertainment to be found in a movie that revels in relying on the established tropes of horror and comedy but approaches them from a modern angle with a little bit of societal subtext thrown in for good measure.

