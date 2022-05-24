If you can believe it, it’s been almost a decade since Robert Downey Jr. wrapped up his Marvel Cinematic Universe solo trilogy, but the debate over the merits of Iron Man 3 continue to rage among the franchise’s faithful supporters.

Plenty of fans love the movie for subverting expectations, moving away from the standard MCU template in favor of something a little more offbeat, and giving us one of the saga’s most memorable twists in the form of the Mandarin rug-pull. On the other side of the coin, there have been plenty of (entirely valid) criticisms of the weak villain, rushed finale, and the myriad of plot developments that make little to no sense.

Iron Man 3 regularly comes up when people argue over which of the MCU’s 28 feature-length installments and counting can deservedly be named at the bottom of the pile, but a raft of defenders have sprung into action overnight to turn Shane Black’s threequel into one of the most hotly-contested topics on social media.

They should never have upgraded Iron Man to “nanotech” this should’ve become his main way of suiting up. The suit flying to him in separate pieces in Iron Man 3 is cool af https://t.co/wIROJWBNLN — Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) May 23, 2022

Iron Man 3 is a great film. Y’all are crazy! https://t.co/E5TmGIRe0i — Xavier Dolan Stan Account🏳️‍🌈 (@swervemaster16) May 24, 2022

iron man 3 is actually an incredible movie, y’all are just whiny bitches https://t.co/aP1NkIs63H — shameen⁷⁺⁴ (@illicitseoks) May 24, 2022

im sorry, but Iron Man 3 is my favorite in the Iron Man trilogy. just so fucking good. https://t.co/5s49b0BtKq — 💜🤍💚jade davina💚🤍💜 (@jade_booklion) May 24, 2022

Iron Man 3 getting praise on the TL when next year it'll have been ten years since it came out. nah, it's too late. where WERE you people? my ass was fighting in the trenches in 2013. — Jay (@JayTheZoomster) May 24, 2022

Iron Man 3 is an underrated masterpiece and the suit ups are some of the best in the MCU https://t.co/hmky33MVqH — sef (@ThatSephence) May 24, 2022

Bruh I love Iron Man 3

And this is goated af



But its so funny that part of this is that they have to remove the armour from Pepper https://t.co/y0f12hwlOi — GameManiac (@Gmaniacalt) May 24, 2022

I think Iron Man 3 was really overlooked bc it didnt live up to expectations. It has hidden gems tho https://t.co/SCcCYCUjrT — FACE THE SUN! 27/5 (@wina221b) May 24, 2022

In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t really matter what you think or how you feel about Iron Man 3, because it made over $1.3 billion at the box office and brought an end to RDJ’s iconic standalone adventures as Tony Stark. If the arguments haven’t subsided after nine years, though, then don’t expect them to draw to a close anytime soon.

Is Iron Man 3 an overhyped, overrated mess? Or an unfairly maligned exercise in superhero superiority? Well, that’s entirely up to you.