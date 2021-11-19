Iron Man tech likely key to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ plot

The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home gave us a lot to talk about. First and foremost was confirmation of Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard, the subtle teases of returning Spideys, and that Doc Ock appears to be assisting rather than fighting our heroes. But, after a few days of frame-by-frame analysis, fans have noticed some neat callbacks to a key piece of Iron Man tech.

In Avengers: Infinity War Tony wore the Mark L nanotech armor. This was a quantum leap over his previous suits: able to instantly appear over his clothes when he’s in harm’s way, reconfigure itself for specific situations, and dynamically react to damage. We got to see that last ability when Tony threw down with Thanos on Titan, with the nanobots exposing parts of Tony’s body as he focused his efforts on offense.

This is close to the pinnacle of Stark’s genius (figuring out time travel is a bit more impressive) and the trailer not only indicates that the tech is present in Peter’s ‘Iron Spider’ suit but that it’s a key part of the plot. At the end of the much-teased freeway fight scene between Doc Ock and Spidey we can see the suit has been damaged. The nanobots promptly shift positions away from Peter’s head to protect his chest – the moment Otto realizes this isn’t ‘his’ Peter.

It appears that these nanobots go on to affect Ock’s tentacles, which have a new red color scheme in subsequent shots and it’s likely they repair his busted inhibitor chip and turn him back towards the light.

All of which means Tony Stark is doing good in the MCU years after he sacrificed himself in Endgame. Here’s hoping we see more of his legacy when Spider-Man: No Way Home drops on December 17.