Is Adam Warlock a villain in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?’

The timer is running down until the premiere of the third (and perhaps last) installment of Guardians of the Galaxy and as the time grows closer to finding out just what James Gunn has in store for his farewell to the MCU, fans are beginning to ask some questions regarding the movies’ most looked-for debut — Adam Warlock. The gold-hued galactic hero looks pretty fight-y in the newest trailer so what’s up with the guy? Is he a hero or a villain?

Well, according to Gunn, audiences shouldn’t expect to see Warlock ride up to his first scene on a white horse. “It’s kind of more complicated than that,” he told Empire in a recent interview. “But he’s definitely not a good guy. What we’re seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He’s basically a baby.”

Gunn’s characterization may explain why the director cast a younger actor — namely Midsommar and Dopesick actor Will Poulter — to portray Warlock, who’s often considered to be one of the more powerful entities in the Marvel comic book universe. Poulter lends a more wet-behind-the-ears quality that an older actor might not be able to present fully.

Of course, the comic book version of Warlock was no stranger to fighting other heroes either. When he debuted as an experimental “perfect being” created by a group of scientists known as The Clave, Warlock was only known by the name “Him,” and almost immediately after leaving his larval cocoon found himself fighting with The Fantastic Four. He then went on to spar with Thor before dubbing himself with the name Adam Warlock and traveling into far space.

Based on Gunn’s own description we can probably give up any hope of seeing the fully realized cosmically aware version of Warlock who first joined up with the Guardians in their comic book incarnations. Gunn’s version — created by the genetically advanced golden-skin aliens known as The Sovereign — will more likely be a far more tempestuous version of the character that has more in common with “Him” than the comic book Adam. And it appears that he will at least attempt to destroy the Guardians just as Ayesha, the ruler of The Sovereign intended in the post-credits scene of GOTG Vol. 2.