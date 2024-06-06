Is ‘Inside Out 2’ on Netflix?

Inside Out came out in 2015 and there was a huge wait until Inside Out 2. So, is the sequel on Netflix?

Recommended Videos

The coming-of-age animated feature film premiered in 2015, coming from Pixar Animation Studios. The animation had Pete Docter at the helm, and a voice cast of brilliant comedians, including Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Mindy Kaling, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, and Kaitlyn Dias. The film tells the story of Riley, a young girl having trouble adapting to her family’s relocation and dealing with all her feelings. The animation showed how she coped with her inner emotions: Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness.

The first film was widely successful, grossing over $800 million at the worldwide box office, so it was only natural for the studio to continue the story. Disney announced the sequel at the D23 2022, but it took a long time to release it. So, where is it available?

Is Inside Out 2 streaming on Netflix?

Inside Out 2 hasn’t premiered yet, as it is set for release in theaters on June 14. The new sequel comes from Kelsey Mann, and it features a number of familiar names, like Poehler, Black, Dias, Lane, and MacLachlan. Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader didn’t return due to a contract dispute, and their roles of Disgust and Fear, respectively, will be filled by Liza Lapira and Tony Hale. Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser are also among the newcomers. Inside Out 2 will include a small time jump and will start tackling Riley’s teenage years, and she will face more complex emotions like Nostalgia, Embarrassment, and Envy.

Since the film isn’t even out in theaters, it’s not currently available on Netflix. On top of that, the giant streaming service might never include this title, as Disney Studios owns the rights to the franchise. Because of that, after its theatrical run, the film will head to streaming services on Disney’s own platform, Disney Plus. So far, there’s no official date for Inside Out 2‘s release date on streaming. What we do know is that the platform will include the film sometime this year, as Disney Plus already has a page for the sequel noting the release date for 2024.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy