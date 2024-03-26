Is ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ with Johnny Depp happening?

Controversial, contentious, but undeniably talented, Johnny Depp‘s array of adjectives can be quite extensive. But regardless of whether you love him or love to hate him, we must all admit that no one can ever replace the iconic Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

This pirate saga was an immense success, but truthfully, regardless of whether we’d like to admit it, what truly took it up a notch was Depp’s exquisite portrayal of everyone’s favorite morally corrupt captain — and of course, the eye candy provided by Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley. Nonetheless, Jack Sparrow will go down in history books as an iconic, albeit fictional pirate, for sure.

Taking into consideration Depp’s recent controversies involving his ex-wife Amber Heard and the long-lasting legal battle, it has long remained a question in everyone’s minds whether he would still be considered for a part in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.

Is Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Screengrab via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

There is still no confirmation that Depp’s will continue to work in the franchise going forward. Similarly, Disney has not indicated whether they will choose an alternative actor for a new film, despite rumors suggesting Margot Robbie or Ayo Edebiri might replace Depp as the lead in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The upcoming new film, confirmed as a reboot, will likely feature an entirely new storyline. However, according to Parade, if Jack Sparrow were to appear in the new installments, Johnny Depp would still portray him. Ultimately, though, reports and rumors speculating on the actor’s role in the upcoming reboot remain unconfirmed, in spite of fans’ wishes.

Opinions from netizens are also widely divergent. Several Depp fans have expressed their desire for the actor to reprise his role as he leads the new reboot, while many others have voiced their disdain for having Depp star in their beloved franchise, citing the legal battle with Heard as the reason. Both viewpoints are legitimate and valid, though neither concern has been addressed by Disney nor the producer Jerry Bruckheimer.