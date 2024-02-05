Johnny Depp’s ‘Pirates’ replacement could be found in an ex-Marvel star who jumped ship at the last minute

A lot of actors look at the MCU and say “bring me that horizon” but it isn’t for everyone. Or at least sometimes a more exciting opportunity comes along. But, wait, what could be even more exciting than being part of a superhero universe? We may have to ask Ayo Edebiri that question, following her shock exit from Marvel’s Thunderbolts at the last minute.

After being cast in late January 2023, almost exactly a year later The Bear star dropped out of the summer 2025 blockbuster, with Blockers’ Geraldine Viswanathan replacing her in what is thought to be a key supporting role. Edebiri had opened up about her excitement over joining a big franchise like Marvel in the past, so the fact she was ditching the MCU came as a big surprise, But perhaps it would make more sense if another franchise offer has come along, one that could see her sail the ship, as it were, rather than being just another member of the crew.

In short, could Disney have found Johnny Depp’s replacement in the Pirates of the Caribbean series in Ayo Edebiri?

Did Ayo Edebiri leave Thunderbolts to star in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, who recently broke the news of Lewis Pullman’ casting as Thunderbolts‘ own Sentry before that was confirmed, Disney is eyeing up Edebiri to lay the leading role in Pirates 6. Allegedly, the long-gestating film would follow a younger cast of pirates on the hunt for hidden treasure (well, duh), with the role Edebiri is up for being a character called Anne. It’s possible this character could be based on real-life pirate, Anne Bonny, who was an Irishwoman. There’s a reason Edebiri would be perfect for the part right there.

Of course, even if this uncorroborated rumor is true, it’s important to stress that this is unconnected to Edebiri’s exit from Thunderbolts. In actual fact, that appears to be due to the actress also having signed on to make horror film Opus — presumably with filming pushed back due to the strikes, Edebiri was no longer able to do both and elected to go for the A24 production. It might’ve cost her a place in the MCU, but if Calypso and the gods of the sea are smiling on her, Ayo Edebiri might just find herself captain of another major Disney franchise instead. Either way, she’s clearly got no Beef with the Mouse House over her Marvel near-miss.

Thunderbolts is coming to theaters on July 25, 2025. Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has yet to be given a release date.