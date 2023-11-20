Is ‘Real Steel 2’ happening? The trailers on YouTube, explained

Nearly a decade after the cinematic spectacle of Real Steel hit the screens in 2011 fans continue to demand a sequel. The film, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Hugh Jackman, captivated audiences with its unique blend of futuristic robot boxing, heartfelt storytelling, and adrenaline-pumping action. As the years have passed, the desire to explore uncharted territories in the captivating world of mechanized pugilism remains.

Now a fan-made trailer is going viral on YouTube, so could Real Steel 2 actually happen?

What is Real Steel about?

Image source via Paramount Pictures

Real Steel unfolds in an era where human pugilists have been supplanted by fighting robots. Beneath the veneer of mechanized pugilism, the story is a heartfelt exploration of the bond between a father (Hugh Jackman) and his son (Dakota Goyo).

Despite the film’s resounding success at the box office, amassing $264 million against a $110 million budget, it didn’t automatically translate into a greenlit sequel. Even so, it has become a classic to many Gen-Zers and trended in Netflix’s Top 10 during the pandemic. So after 12 excruciating years of longing for a sequel, the question becomes, “Will we ever get a Real Steel 2?”

Will a sequel happen?

Image source via Paramount Pictures

After the release of Real Steel, Levy hinted at a sequel. However, the project seemingly faded as Levy and Jackman pursued different ventures.

Despite their busy schedules, the professional relationship between Levy and Jackman endured. Jackman made cameo appearances in Levy’s Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and lent his voice to Free Guy. The duo have now reunited for Deadpool 3, raising hopes for Real Steel 2.

The continued interest in Real Steel, coupled with the creative synergy between Levy and Jackman, may hint at a promising future for fans of robot boxing. As fans eagerly await news and developments, we may yet dream of a future in which these metallic warriors once again clash again on the big screen.

The fan-made Real Steel 2 trailer

Trailer source via MacamTV

But whether or not Real Steel 2 actually happens, at least we now have a taste of what it may look like. In this viral fan-made trailer we see Charlie Kenton re-entering the Robot Boxing Competition, enticed by the allure of a substantial one-million-dollar prize. This “dream trailer” strategically incorporates clips from films like Chappie, Ready Player One, and Bad Education to present a revitalized perspective on the characters and storyline.

The jury’s out on Real Steel 2 ever becoming happening, but fans like this are keeping the franchise alive.