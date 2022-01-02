Is Storm Going to be the First Mutant in the MCU?

By now we all know that the famous mutants are coming to the MCU sometime in the near future and while we don’t know when exactly, we do know that out of all of the mutants, one is a clear front runner to introduce the X-Men to the MCU. That is none other than the queen of the weather and the ex-wife of T’Challa, Ororo Munroe (aka Storm)

Rumors started circulating in 2019 about the mutant getting her own film, and now those same rumors are pointing that Storm will be making her debut in Black Panther 2 before getting her own show on Disney Plus. Added with the announcement of Michaela Coel who is set to appear, as a still unknown character, however, rumors are hinting that she will be taking the role of Ororo, who in the comics was once T’Challa’s wife.

Though no one knows exactly what direction Black Panther 2 is going in, since the passing of Chadwick Boseman, it is safe to assume that the conversations of Storm appearing are being kept highly confidential as the entire synopsis of the sequel.

The first on-screen incarnation of Storm was played by Halle Berry, who recently admitted to Vanity Fair that she would love the chance to return to the role she originated, if that the storyline made sense and worked within the new world of MCU.

Halle Berry is a clear contender and fan choice to originate her role, as is Alexandria Shipp who played Ororo Munroe in two of the more recent X-Men films. However, should MCU look to cast a different actress to completely reboot the character, then Michaela Cole is a wise choice for the role, as it would give new fans the chance to experience Storm in a manner that the character deserves.

Whatever the case may be with Halle Berry speaking of her desire to return to the role, and Michael Coel’s mysterious role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Storm being introduced into the MCU in the next year is highly likely, though for now, we will just have to wait and see exactly what Fiege has in store for us and the Multiverse.