[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Debut In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now shooting, but so far only two new additions have been made to the ensemble, and we still don’t know for sure who they’re playing. The smart money certainly appears to be on Tenoch Huerta bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to life, as fans are cross their fingers in the hopes that Michaela Coel has been cast as Storm.

Angela Bassett revealed the script had been through at least five revisions already, which is completely understandable when Ryan Coogler is looking to craft a follow up that expands the Black Panther mythos and connects to the wider MCU, while still paying tribute to the legacy left behind by leading man Chadwick Boseman.

A recent report revealed that Wakanda Forever was shooting exterior footage near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the in-canon alma mater of Tony Stark, James Rhodes and Killmonger, and we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Abomination was returning in She-Hulk long before Tim Roth was announced for the show – that Black Panther 2 could feature the MCU debut of Riri Williams.

Dominique Thorne was announced for the role when Ironheart was added to the Disney Plus docket in December of last year, but there’s been no signs of when or where we can expect to see the fan favorite show up for the first time. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes a lot of sense given that Riri also attends MIT, and it realistically wouldn’t need to be much more than an extended cameo to introduce her to the masses, possibly revolving around Shuri sharing technology with the institute as part of an outreach program.