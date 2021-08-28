The Internet Remembers Chadwick Boseman 1 Year After His Death

August 28th marks one year to the day since the tragic death of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman, most known for his portrayal of King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As you’d expect, the internet is full of emotional tributes to the Black Panther star this Saturday as his fans remember the Oscar-nominated performer, who passed away at the age of 43 last summer after a private battle with cancer.

Here are just a few tweets from the countless people who are honoring Boseman on social media today.

“ k i n g. ”



Still can’t believe it’s been a year. You are deeply missed. Rest In Peace Chadwick. 💜🖤🕊#ChadwickForever #BlackPantherWakandaForever #chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/mRK5FlH0KW — t r e y (@artoftrey) August 28, 2021

One year ago you left us, and we were all in shock. Your spirit has brought so much joy to this world, and it will continue too 💜#ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/mCHB2htXll August 28, 2021

It's been a year already huh, remembering the legend #chadwickboseman, gone too soon pic.twitter.com/zJlu2YCOFl — Sarvs (@sarveshwurn) August 27, 2021

One year has passed since we lost the wearer of the world's most beautiful smile. We miss you king #ChadwickBoseman 🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QtpABHP2A3 — kat ᗢ harkNESs || Loki & What If Era ४ (@scarlet_witchxx) August 28, 2021

Boseman was recently heard as the voice of an alternate T’Challa, who had become Star-Lord in Peter Quill’s place, in the second episode of Marvel’s animated series What If…?, which he recorded prior to his death. We have been told that the actor also recorded lines for at least two more episodes to come later this season on the show, though these will likely only be in a supporting or cameo capacity.

The star’s legacy will be honored in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel to his phenomenal 2018 movie. Plot details are unknown at this point, but the rest of the first film’s cast – including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman – will return, alongside new additions like Michaela Coel and Dominque Thorne (as Ironheart). We’ve been promised that it will pay tribute to Boseman in a fitting way.

As you can see from these tweets, “legend” is a word that Boseman’s fans commonly use to describe him. And it’s an accurate one as it’s clear, 12 months after his loss, that Chadwick Boseman will continue to be remembered for years to come, not just as one of the best Marvel superhero actors but one of the best performers of his generation.

What If…? unfolds Wednesdays on Disney Plus while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres July 8th, 2022.