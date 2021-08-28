The Internet Remembers Chadwick Boseman 1 Year After His Death
August 28th marks one year to the day since the tragic death of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman, most known for his portrayal of King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As you’d expect, the internet is full of emotional tributes to the Black Panther star this Saturday as his fans remember the Oscar-nominated performer, who passed away at the age of 43 last summer after a private battle with cancer.
Here are just a few tweets from the countless people who are honoring Boseman on social media today.
Boseman was recently heard as the voice of an alternate T’Challa, who had become Star-Lord in Peter Quill’s place, in the second episode of Marvel’s animated series What If…?, which he recorded prior to his death. We have been told that the actor also recorded lines for at least two more episodes to come later this season on the show, though these will likely only be in a supporting or cameo capacity.
The star’s legacy will be honored in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel to his phenomenal 2018 movie. Plot details are unknown at this point, but the rest of the first film’s cast – including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman – will return, alongside new additions like Michaela Coel and Dominque Thorne (as Ironheart). We’ve been promised that it will pay tribute to Boseman in a fitting way.
As you can see from these tweets, “legend” is a word that Boseman’s fans commonly use to describe him. And it’s an accurate one as it’s clear, 12 months after his loss, that Chadwick Boseman will continue to be remembered for years to come, not just as one of the best Marvel superhero actors but one of the best performers of his generation.
What If…? unfolds Wednesdays on Disney Plus while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres July 8th, 2022.