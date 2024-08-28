Is the modern-day Dante’s Inferno story of ‘The Social Network’ appropriate for kids?

With its haunting score and whip-smart dialogue, The Social Network is a masterclass in storytelling. Directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin, the film takes viewers down to the depths of human emotion.

And it does it all while telling the mostly true story of Mark Zuckerberg. Played with equal parts gravitas and dry humor, Jesse Eisenberg was the perfect actor for the role. He is joined in the film by Andrew Garfield who, regrettably, received no Academy Awards for this role as co-founder of Facebook, Eduardo Saverin. A classic story of betrayal, The Social Network resonates on several levels. But parents may want to examine the film further if they are considering showing it to their children.

Is The Social Network child appropriate?

On the surface, The Social Network can appear to be pretty innocuous. Rated PG-13, the film has a smattering of course language, implied sexual content, with very few frightening situations. And while it may depend on your child’s age and maturity level, it is best to proceed with this film with caution. Sexual content is considered mild, but there are some intense and borderline graphic depictions of it.

Most notable is a scene between Eduardo and his girlfriend, Christy (Brenda Song). As they are hooking up in a public bathroom stall, it is implied they are engaging in oral sex. Later, the event is further referenced to a passerby. Power dynamics are also a cause for slight alarm in the film. Sean Parker (Justin Timberlake) is a shareholder in Facebook, and intends to sleep with a young intern who is under 21. Many women are also used for their physical attributes, with many being shipped in on buses to cater to the more powerful. They are shown drinking and stripping in a party scene.

The Social Network also features illegal drug use. Characters engage in smoking from a bong to such an excessive degree that another character has to point it out. Later in the film, characters use cocaine while snorting it off a girl in her underwear. While not illicit, the film also deals with heavy topics that some may not be prepared to engage with. Manipulation and betrayal are themes that the film meditates on. The most aggressive scene shows a young woman lighting a scarf on fire which threatens to burn down her partner’s apartment. Though it is at the parents’ discretion whether to show this film to their children, there is no doubt there are many mature elements, so take it under advisement.

