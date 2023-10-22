Top 10 Justin Timberlake movies and TV shows

Justin Timberlake’s remarkable journey from being the lead singer in a boy band to a respected actor and entertainer is a testament to his extraordinary talent and versatility.

His transition from the world of pop music with *NSYNC to a multifaceted career that encompasses acting and comedy is a compelling narrative of growth and evolution in the entertainment industry. Timberlake’s achievements go beyond the boundaries of any single genre or medium, making him a truly great actor and entertainer. Let’s explore those facets that demonstrate his exceptional ability to transcend the confines of his boy band origins and emerge as a multi-talented artist. Here are 10 of his best film and TV performances showcasing his acting chops.

10. In Time (2011)

Image source via 20th Century Fox

In Time is a sci-fi thriller with an intriguing concept, and Timberlake’s lead performance was praised. The film’s exploration of a world where time is currency offered a unique backdrop for his character to shine. He handled the action and drama aspects of the role well, contributing to the its overall positive reception, and he demonstrated his ability to carry a movie and handle the complexities of its narrative.

9. Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Image source via Warner Bros.

Timberlake’s supporting role in Trouble with the Curve was well-received, even if the film itself didn’t receive the same level of critical acclaim. The movie’s focus on baseball and the father-daughter relationship was complemented by his portrayal of Johnny Flanagan, and while not a career-defining role, it showcased his ability to excel in various genres.

8. Runner Runner (2013)

Image source via 20th Century Fox

Runner Runner is a crime thriller where Timberlake played Richie Furst. While it might not be considered a critical masterpiece, it delivered an engaging narrative with notable moments of tension. Timberlake’s character added depth to the story, and showcased his ability to handle more complex roles.

7. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

Image source via CBS Films

Timberlake’s cameo appearance as Jim Berkey in this Coen Brothers film added to its overall charm, although it was relatively small. Inside Llewyn Davis is known for its unique approach to storytelling and its folk music backdrop, and Timberlake’s involvement added to its appeal and realism. His small-but-significant part also proved how adaptable he is as an actor.

6. Trolls (2016) and Trolls World Tour (2020)

Image source via Universal Pictures

Timberlake lent his talents to the character Branch in both animated musical comedy Trolls and its sequel. His talents added to the engagement and enjoyment of the films, particularly for children. Both movies were commercially successful and provided colorful and entertaining experiences. While voice acting might not fully showcase Timberlake’s range, his contributions were still memorable, and helped make them beloved entries in his filmography.

5. Wonder Wheel (2017)

Image source via Amazon MGM Studios

In Woody Allen’s drama Wonder Wheel, Timberlake played the character Mickey Rubin. His role was solid, and the film itself was well-crafted, offering a glimpse into the tumultuous lives of its characters. While it might not be considered a standout in his career, his performance added to its quality. His portrayal was emotionally resonant, contributing positively to the narrative.

4. Friends with Benefits (2011)

Image source via Sony Pictures

Timberlake’s charismatic and relatable portrayal of Dylan Harper, a charming art director, showcased his acting skills and comedic timing. His on-screen chemistry with co-star Mila Kunis was palpable, adding depth to their evolving relationship. His natural charisma and likability made him an endearing and convincing romantic lead, earning praise from both audiences and critics. It was this performance in Friends with Benefits that established him as a multifaceted talent, further solidifying his status as a great entertainer and solid actor.

3. Palmer (2021)

Image source via Apple TV+

Timberlake’s portrayal of Eddie Palmer in this drama was critically acclaimed. The film was appreciated for its storytelling and emotional depth, highlighting his growth as an actor and allowing Timberlake to showcase a different side of his talent; tackling a complex character with nuance and authenticity. The story’s focus on redemption and acceptance struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, making it a notable addition to his filmography.

2. Saturday Night Live

Image source via NBC Studios

Justin Timberlake’s appearances on Saturday Night Live are highly regarded, making them some of his best TV work. His skits, musical performances, and overall presence on the show have been consistently entertaining and memorable, and his versatility as an entertainer has shone through. His collaborations with SNL cast members like Andy Samberg, including the “Dick in a Box” and “Motherlover” skits, are prime examples of his comedic genius. These skits not only garnered millions of views but also won Emmy Awards, solidifying Timberlake’s place in SNL history.

1. The Social Network (2010)

Image source via Columbia Pictures

Timberlake’s portrayal of Sean Parker in The Social Network is considered one of his best performances. The film itself is widely regarded as a cinematic masterpiece, and Timberlake’s contribution was crucial. He embodied the character of Parker, bringing charisma and complexity to the role, with the exploration of the creation of Facebook and its impact on society making it a defining work in his career, showcasing his acting abilities in a high-profile project.

Justin Timberlake’s journey from being the lead singer in a boy band to a versatile actor and entertainer is a remarkable testament to his talent and evolution in the entertainment industry, with his standout role in The Social Network to his critically acclaimed portrayal in Palmer reflecting the depth and range of his acting abilities. That ability to seamlessly transition between music and acting has not only earned him recognition, but has also solidified his status as a beloved figure in the world of entertainment.