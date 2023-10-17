Justin Timberlake is a name synonymous with entertainment, with a stature that makes it impossible not to admire. He started with the Mickey Mouse Club and reached international levels of fame with his boyband *NSYNC and subsequent solo music and acting career. Timberlake is an icon in his own right, a living legend of sorts, and he is showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to chase his passions through the pop culture realm.

The great thing about Timberlake’s continued success is that it can be shared across generations: kids who grew up with Mickey Mouse Club and *NSYNC can now watch Trolls with their kids, and listen to his recent singles, and be wowed by him with the same feeling of excitement they had when they were young, too. With a career spanning decades filled with great successes and brilliance, it’s no wonder that he’s still wowing fans worldwide.

Timberlake first tried his hand at a solo career in 2002 with his debut album, Justified, and we’re proud fans of songs like “Cry Me a River” and “Senorita” to this day. Of course, with songs like “Mirrors,” “Until the End of Time,” and “My Love,” Timberlake has also rocked our souls with ballads of love and romance that tell stories of the kind of relationships that can overcome anything. He’s seemingly a romantic at heart, a teller of stories, and a captivating presence in entertainment. Winning awards like Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, Top Male Artist, and Best Song Written for Visual Media, he certainly has what it takes to craft winning performances.

In film and television, he’s starred in projects like The Social Network, Alpha Dog, In Time, Reptile, and Trolls; Timberlake has solidified that he is a force to be reckoned with, and an unstoppable one at that. As we said above, his career spans decades and various forms of entertainment, so what does that mean for his net worth? If you’re interested to know, as always, we’ve got you covered.

What is Justin Timberlake’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, with his ambitious career and partnering with bands like MySpace and 901 Tequila, Timberlake is worth $250 million. Of course, fans are crossing their fingers that *NSYNC might be cooking up something new on the horizon after a recent appearance at the 2023 VMAs, and a song they penned for the upcoming Trolls 3 film.

Timberlake isn’t just a wealthy entertainment icon, either; he’s also a husband and father. Married to Jessica Biel since 2012, the pair have two children together, and they also do philanthropy work together, giving back to several causes important to their hearts. Biel and Timberlake have two sons who they raise out of the public eye, giving their family a break from the media presence surrounding them in their business ventures.

Is Timberlake the Wealthiest Member of NSYNC?

Timberlake is the wealthiest member of *NSYNC, with the most lengthy and full career in entertainment after the band went their separate ways. That’s not to say that his bandmates turned friends and family aren’t doing quite well for themselves either. Lance Bass, who has stayed in the entertainment industry as a significant presence, is worth $22 million, with JC Chasez following at $16 million. Chris Kirkpatrick is worth $10 million, with Joey Fatone sitting at $7 million for his net worth.

Call us dreamers or fans with far too much hope for a future; that could all change if *NSYNC decides to stop tearin’ up our hearts and get back together for a tour in the future, or at least a new Christmas album! Give us something, guys; we know you want to!