Is there a Peter Dinklage ‘Leprechaun’ movie?

With St. Patrick’s Day happening this weekend, an onslaught of green-inspired merchandise, crowded parades, and delicious helpings of corned beef and cabbage will be dished out in heaps. Perhaps the biggest focus on the Irish holiday, however, is the inclusion of leprechauns. More specifically, the possibility of a fresh-faced Leprechaun movie.

As utterly iconic as the long-standing horror franchise continues to be, it’s no wonder a high-profile actor like Peter Dinklage would have his name tossed in the rumor mill and attached to a potential project centering around Lubdan the Leprechaun. And with an updated installment already being greenlit by Lionsgate, it’s only a matter of time until a plethora of big-name stars are mentioned as the production company gets the wheels turning on the new horror chapter.

After cult classic status was achieved by 1993’s Leprechaun, its popularity eventually spawned an entire franchise of movies centering around the mischievous titular leprechaun, which begs the question now as to whether or not Dinklage will sign on to get involved with the project.

So, will Dinklage star in a new Leprechaun movie?

At the current time of this writing, no, Dinklage is not set to star in a brand-new Leprechaun movie. In fact, Dinklage’s name was mentioned alongside the Leprechaun franchise due to a rumor that initially began over on Facebook — where a specific fan page, which is known for spreading misinformation and fake movie announcements, shared a fake movie poster depicting Dinklage in an upcoming Leprechaun film.

After the project was officially confirmed by Lionsgate back in June 2023, it’s evident that the production business will likely start attempting to recruit notable stars for the future feature. And while Dinklage might not be the actor leading the charge, we can only assume that Lionsgate will reach out to a prominent actor for the role of Lubdan.