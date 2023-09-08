Is there a post-credits scene in ‘The Nun II?’

The rosary beads, crosses, and vials of holy water have likely already been obtained as the horror-loving masses and fanatics of the Conjuring universe make the long-awaited journey to megaplexes for The Nun II. Directed by Michael Chaves, who is certainly no stranger to the horror realm, the 2023 follow-up once again carries thrill-seeking viewers into the world of the demon Valak and Sister Irene. Much like the first film released back in 2018, the feartastic narrative features Valak and Sister Irene engaged in another heart-stopping battle.

With interest in the horror film undoubtedly peeking over the last few months, a whirlwind of questions have surrounded the much-anticipated installment — including theories about the possibility of returning characters, specific plot points, and as to whether or not the movie harbors a special end-credits scene for audiences to enjoy once the theater lights come on.

Does The Nun II have a post-credits scene?

Image via Warner Bros.

Fans of the Conjuring universe will be surely ecstatic to learn that Chaves’ supernatural extravaganza does indeed have a post-credits scene. In a major callback to the original Conjuring movies showcasing cases of demonic possession within the careers of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the beloved pair receive a call about a specific haunting case which requires their immediate attention. The callback is additionally a reference to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which the footage is from. A few other breadcrumbs also hint at either the first Conjuring movie, where Ed and Lorraine encounter the tortured spirit of Bathsheba in a Rhode Island farmhouse, or the second, where Lorraine first encounters Valak.

Unlike the MCU, it’s certainly not a token of dishonesty to suggest that modern-day horror movies often don’t have much going on after the credits start rolling. The same situation pretty much applies here, with the aforementioned post-credits scene happening during the middle of the credits, with the footage rolling after the screen completely cuts to black.

Theories have been tossed around as to what exactly the post-credits scene means, with many folks speculating that the events are being planned to set up The Conjuring 4 — which has already been confirmed. Either way, it’s evident that there’s still plenty more left in the tank for the expanded Conjuring universe.