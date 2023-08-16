Is ‘Warrior Nun’ getting a movie?

The campaign to bring back Warrior Nun (#SaveWarriorNun as it was monikered) after it was canceled by Netflix in December 2022 is an excellent example of fans’ dedication towards their favorite piece of work. And guess what? This time, the struggles have yielded a positive outcome. Executive producer Dean English has announced that Warrior Nun will return as no less than three feature films.

He went on to thank the fans for their “incredible energy” and efforts that made it possible. He, however, refrained from revealing more details due to the ongoing writers’ strikes which might see a delay in the release or other major announcements. But at the same time hinted that the show, sometime in the future, might have its own wide universe.

English even asked the fans to sign up for an email hotline so that can stay updated on all the new developments. Even though not much details have been shed on how and when the films will be released, viewers and fans have already started speculating about what the forthcoming movies might contain and whether they would take off from where the last season ended.

The story is about Alba Baptista’s Ava Silva, who finds herself waking up in a morgue one day and later discovers that she’s a part of the ancient order whose key purpose is to fight the demons on Earth. Season 2 introduced us to new characters, Adriel and Reya, Ava’s partner, Beatrice whose fate remains uncertain, and the possible actions of Lilith who’s acquired new powers and abilities.

The upcoming films might create room for further exploring the relationship between Ava and Beatrice as well as throw more light on the dimensions from where Adriel and Reya hail. Even though it’s not certain what they’ll have in store for us given that plot details haven’t been disclosed as of now, feel free to speculate until then.