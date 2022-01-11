There are a few comic book characters that have skyrocketed to mainstream stardom with the help of their big-screen appearances, and one of the biggest that comes to mind is Wolverine. The mutant with claws, rapid healing, and Adamantium bones has always been a popular comic character and is now a fixture of live-action superhero films thanks to Hugh Jackman’s fiercely committed portrayal.

Over the years, Wolverine has appeared in a variety of different comic and film projects alongside other X-Men characters. Given the divide between who has made the leap from the comics to the big screen and whether they belong to DC or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it can be a bit confusing to understand who knows who and who belongs where. Where does Wolverine fall?

Is Wolverine a Marvel character?

Yes, Wolverine is a character that exists within the Marvel comics universe and will likely soon appear within the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with the other X-Men.

Wolverine is one of Marvel’s most iconic characters and a key member of the X-Men. The character was created by Len Wein alongside artist John Romita and first appeared in 1974’s The Incredible Hulk #180.

In terms of the film universe, Wolverine first appeared in 2000’s X-Men and was a key character in the franchise that followed, portrayed by Hugh Jackman in all sequels as well as two solo films. Due to Sony owning the rights to the X-Men characters, Wolverine has not yet crossed over into Disney’s MCU, though rumor has it that a new Logan will soon be slashing his way across the multiverse ⏤ not to mention other members of the X-Men team ⏤ as Marvel continues its quest for world domination.