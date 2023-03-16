Warning: This article contains spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Not one to shy away from a competition, DC likes to prove that it also has a vast, interconnected universe just like Marvel. This was shown in the 2019 Shazam! film, where Billy Batson and his friend Freddy referenced a handful of heroes in the Justice League when trying to figure out if Billy had similar abilities to their favorite heroes. This later continued during the film’s end credits when Superman made a headless cameo.

This trend continued in the Shazam! Fury of the Gods, where the film stepped up its cameos from various characters in the DC film franchise. But with Henry Cavill no longer playing Superman in the DC universe, the film had to find someone else to step in to be the film’s Justice League cameo, hence the rumors of Wonder Woman‘s possible return. But did she appear in the movie?

Is Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

The rumors of Wonder Woman’s appearance in Shazam! Fury of the Gods were sparked when a TV spot for the DC sequel featured the Amazonian heroine. And that teaser bore fruit during the film, but only for a short time. Wonder Woman’s first appearance in the film was first shown as a headless cameo during one of Billy’s dreams. He, as Shazam, was seen in a restaurant with the Justice League heroine, only for the dream to be interrupted by The Wizard.

Wonder Woman later returned near the end of the film, only this time it wasn’t a headless cameo. Gal Gadot reprised her role as she revived the dead superhero who sacrificed his life to save the world. When Shazam meets her after his resurrection, Wonder Woman tells him “stick with saving the world” after he tries to shoot his shot with her.

While Wonder Woman’s appearance was short-lived, it showed that she too sees Billy’s potential to become a true superhero, even if he doubts himself. Throughout the film, Shazam felt like he wasn’t a worthy champion. But the events of the film proved otherwise, showing that he’s not only a hero, but also a god.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now showing in theaters.