‘It’s definitely a shared universe’: Netflix might be angering the mob by ignoring them, but its new SnyderVerse is even bigger than the last one

The backlash was as loud and inevitable as you’d expect when Netflix announced it was adding no less than 12 movies from the DC back catalogue to the content library next month, and not a single one of them was Zack Snyder‘s Justice League.

The filmmaker’s most dedicated fanatics continue to bang the drum for the streaming service resurrecting and reviving his abandoned superhero mythology, but you get the distinct impression it ain’t happening. To try and stem the tide of discontent, Rebel Moon is set to kick off a brand new SnyderVerse, and it’s already even bigger than you thought it ever would be.

Cr. Clay Enos/Netflix © 2023

If one SnyderVerse built out from the sci-fi saga isn’t enough, how about confirmation from the man himself to Total Film that it’s directly connected to another one that recently launched, combining to form some sort of super-SnyderVerse?

“Army of the Dead has a pretty vast mythology that never made it into the movie. There’s actually a character from Rebel Moon in the Army of the Dead animated series that we never did. At one point in the show, they go through a portal into another dimension, and there are characters in that other dimension that they come across. In Rebel Moon, they’re in this bar, and one of the aliens is one of the characters from the animatic. So it’s definitely a shared universe.”

Sure, it’s not Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman riding back into action, but realistically aren’t two SnyderVerse better than one?