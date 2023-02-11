Netflix drops a surprise new ‘Army of the Dead’ teaser, but it’s not what you think

Zack Snyder obviously has his hands full for the moment with two-part sci-fi epic Rebel Moon, but the proposed cinematic universe built out from Army of the Dead has been awfully quiet for a while.

The filmmaker’s blockbuster zombie action epic became one of Netflix’s most-watched original movies of all-time when it first premiered, and then prequel spinoff Army of Thieves arrived not too long after to deliver a double-whammy of popular hits set in the same sandbox that couldn’t be more different.

In the aftermath, Snyder teased that more localized offshoots could be on the way, while a direct sequel titled Planet of the Dead was also mooted, and it feels as though animated series Lost Vegas has been in development forever without a single shred of footage or even so much as a promotional image to show for it.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, though, Netflix dropped a surprise return to the ravaged post-apocalyptic world, but some fans might be disappointed that it’s little more than a Will Ferrell car commercial.

Does Army of the Dead even have enough niche appeal to the Super Bowl audience to make the crossover worthwhile? It’s probably a moot point seeing as Netflix will be happy to have its name slapped all over the biggest televised sporting event of the year, but at least it’s reminded everyone that the property is still valid, valuable, and hopefully in line for more.