Netflix blows a hole in the dream and causes widespread butthurt by adding 8 DCEU movies, none of which are Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’

Things have been awfully quiet on the whole “sell the SnyderVerse to Netflix” front recently, but you can only imagine the reaction after Netflix revealed it was adding eight titles from the DCEU back catalogue to its content library, with the four-hour epic nowhere to be found.

Of course, it’s all to do with legal and contractual small print, which is likely why Shazam! and Aquaman are missing alongside the misfiring quartet of Black Adam, Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle, but that hasn’t done a damn thing to dampen the fury of the Snyder Cut being overlooked.

via Warner Bros.

For a while, you couldn’t even glance in the direction of an internet connection without bearing witness to the calls being made to have Warner Bros. hand over the entirety of a star-studded superhero universe to Netflix no questions asked, but that misguided sentiment has been replaced by unadulterated butthurt after the platform innocuously snapped up the theatrical release instead.

Maybe one day everyone will come to terms with the fact the SnyderVerse is dead, buried, and soon to be a memory once Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases to draw a line under the DCEU for good, especially when its architect is keeping himself plenty busy at Netflix with two-part sci-fi spectacular Rebel Moon edging ever closer to its arrival.

As much as you can’t help but be impressed by the sheer dedication of SnyderVerse stalwarts everywhere, Netflix adding a bunch of superhero blockbusters that range from the great to the garbage is hardly worth furiously pounding a keyboard into nothingness over.