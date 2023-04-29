Impatience grows as day one of Zack Snyder’s Full Circle event passes with the SnyderVerse still unrestored

Nobody apart from Zack Snyder‘s most dedicated followers are expecting this weekend’s Full Circle event to feature the official confirmation that the SnyderVerse has either been resurrected, restored, or sold off to Netflix, but that doesn’t mean those who believe in the cause can’t get increasingly frustrated about the fact it hasn’t happened yet.

Of course, it can’t be ruled out with complete and utter certainty that the filmmaker doesn’t have a game-changing bombshell to drop by the end of Sunday, but it also seems incredibly unlikely when DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has already laughed off the idea several times over, before infuriating the most ardent backers by selling Dead Boy Detectives off to the streaming service.

via Warner Bros.

Either way, there’s still 48 hours of hopes, dreams, and demands to go, but the battle lines have already been drawn on social media for the umpteenth time after the first day of Full Circle came and went without barely a mention by its key players about what the future may or may not potentially hold.

I honestly don't think anything is getting restored so I have 0 expectations from the #FullCircle event. It is only a celebration with fans but hate the fact Zack choose Sean O'Connell as a mod. If anything happens it will happen. If not life goes on. — Sudipto Sanyal (@SudiptoSanyal) April 28, 2023

Hope so but Always prepared for a little deception.



If restored, great news.



If it's a goodbye, it was a fucking ride.#SellSnyderVerseToNetflix #FullCircle — #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ReleaseTheAyerCut🇫🇷 (@killpsycho) April 28, 2023

It would be one hell of a surprise were Snyder storing such a revelation in his back pocket all weekend, but it would be best not to hold your breath. After all, Gunn has admitted he’s not too keen on the idea of multiple DC Universes existing all at once, and with the canonical mythology set to be joined by Elseworlds stories featuring the likes of Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, it’s not as if a Netflix-only offshoot would make creative or business sense for the man in charge.