‘It’s going to be edgy and original’: A superhero movie stuck in development hell for 25 years seemingly forgets it’s a reboot of an adaptation

The big book of reboot cliches is still being read from.

The question as to how original a reboot of an adaptation can actually be is best viewed as a rhetorical one, but you’ve got to at least admire Jason Blum’s perseverance in bringing Spawn back to the big screen.

Intentions to reinvigorate the cult favorite comic book character were announced just a year after the original took a pasting from critics and underperformed in theaters, although mileage varies to this day as to whether or not it’s an underappreciated gem or a flaming dumpster fire depending on personal preference.

Hearing Todd McFarlane constantly tease the Jamie Foxx-fronted do-over without having anything to show for it has become increasingly nauseating, but Blumhouse boss and super-producer Blum has doubled down on his intentions to have the finished product in theaters by 2025.

Photo via New Line Cinema

In an interview with ScreenRant, he opened up a little more on his plans for the reboot, claiming that he’ll be adding his company’s signature edge to the project.

“Yes, I’m going to bring the Blumhouse edge. It’s going to be edgy and original as compared to other superhero movies. It’s gonna definitely feel like the Blumhouse version of a superhero movie.”

Having spent a quarter of a century floating around in the ether without ever actually coming close to firming up a start date for shooting or even recruiting a cast beyond a couple of key principals, it’s best to believe Spawn will land in theaters once you’re sitting down in the theater.

Then again, that’s if the latest take on a title that wasn’t all that popular first time around can convince a new audience it’s even worth their time.