‘It’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before’: ‘Fantastic Four’ director wastes no time dipping into the MCU’s trusted bag of cliches

It’s been over four years since the project was first announced, and during that time the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot has been beset by struggles, the majority of which haven’t been of its own making.

Original director and franchise veteran Jon Watts dropped out to be replaced by fellow MCU alumni and WandaVision steward Matt Shakman, before several rewrites, release date delays, and dual-pronged strikes slowed things to a crawl, so much so that rumors even began making the rounds that a third filmmaker could be required to wield the megaphone when cameras actually started rolling.

Based on Shakman’s comments in an interview with Collider, though, he’s on board and 100 percent committed, even if he trotted out a party line so familiar to anyone that’s followed the MCU through its ups and downs that it’s enough to make your eyes roll right into the back of your head.

via 20th Century Fox

“It’s different in so many ways. I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can’t. But I think it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you’ve seen before.”

As for the great casting merry-go-round that’s been turning in perpetuity for years? Shakman wouldn’t confirm if deals were in place for the titular team, but he did hint that once the actors’ strike is over, “there’ll be a plan at that point,” although he did acknowledge that “the internet is very excited to find out,” which is an understatement if ever there was one.

Will Fantastic Four really be “unlike anything” we’ve seen from Marvel, or will it become the latest victim to promise a radical departure only to follow the saga’s expected beats with a different coat of paint? Only time will tell, but at least things are edging closer to finally gathering real momentum.