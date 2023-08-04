‘It’s gonna be well worth the wait’: A horror franchise that’s lain dormant since ominously earning $666 million at the box office is ready to return

If ever there was a sign that any long-running horror franchise might just be better off riding into the sunset forever, a lifetime box office haul of $666 million should do it. And yet, despite spending over a decade in the wilderness, Final Destination 6 continues to bubble away behind the scenes.

Of course, no self-respecting scary property with even the merest hint of ongoing earning potential is allowed to wither on the vine and die, so it was only a matter of time before Death’s intricate games made a return to the big screen. And yet, it’s been a long time coming for the sixth installment, which has been through several stops and starts since first entering development, with Spider-Man director Jon Watts a key part of the creative process.

via New Line Cinema

Naturally, things will be on hold until the end of the strike, but creator Jeffrey Reddick has nonetheless ensured that Final Destination 6 will arrive one way or another, revealing to Collider that it’ll be worth it when it does.

“There is a sixth one that’s planned the minute, again, the AMPTP comes back to the table, that movie is ready to go. It’s just nice as a genre fan to have something created that has become a part of the public zeitgeist. Again, I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Absence doesn’t always make the heart grow fonder – especially as it relates to horror sequels – but Final Destination has been gone so long that there’s guaranteed to be an audience ready to devour it the second it eventually ends up on the big screen.