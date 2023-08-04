‘It’s gonna be well worth the wait’: A horror franchise that’s lain dormant since ominously earning $666 million at the box office is ready to return

If ever there was a sign that any long-running horror franchise might just be better off riding into the sunset forever, a lifetime box office haul of $666 million should do it. And yet, despite spending over a decade in the wilderness, Final Destination 6 continues to bubble away behind the scenes.
Of course, no self-respecting scary property with even the merest hint of ongoing earning potential is allowed to wither on the vine and die, so it was only a matter of time before Death’s intricate games made a return to the big screen. And yet, it’s been a long time coming for the sixth installment, which has been through several stops and starts since first entering development, with Spider-Man director Jon Watts a key part of the creative process.
Naturally, things will be on hold until the end of the strike, but creator Jeffrey Reddick has nonetheless ensured that Final Destination 6 will arrive one way or another, revealing to Collider that it’ll be worth it when it does.
“There is a sixth one that’s planned the minute, again, the AMPTP comes back to the table, that movie is ready to go. It’s just nice as a genre fan to have something created that has become a part of the public zeitgeist. Again, I couldn’t have asked for more.”
Absence doesn’t always make the heart grow fonder – especially as it relates to horror sequels – but Final Destination has been gone so long that there’s guaranteed to be an audience ready to devour it the second it eventually ends up on the big screen.