It’s Hard To Believe This Psycho-Sexual Horror Film Stars Mark Ruffalo

Some actors are known for taking roles that fit a specific mold; be it horror, comedy, or drama—they find their niche and stick to it. Other actors step outside of one genre and prefer acting across a platform with different roles and opportunities. They know what they love, and for some, that’s a specific ‘spot’ while others want to experience a slew of roles and films.

Mark Ruffalo is an actor who has taken on several roles, from romantic comedies and superhero blockbusters to mysteries and thrillers—fans have seen several sides of Ruffalo’s talent through the span of his acting career. One of the films he has a starring role in is an unnerving movie called In The Cut.

Ruffalo stars alongside Meg Ryan and Nick Damici as Detective Giovanni A. Malloy, who starts a relationship with Ryan’s character, Frannie Avery, despite conditions that place their romance in a grey area. Malloy initially meets Avery as he questions her about a murder where the victim’s limb was found in her garden.

Their attraction to one another is apparent from the beginning, and Avery is both drawn to and intimidated by Malloy’s sexual openness and the way that he is upfront about it. The two quickly begin a sexual relationship as Avery questions everything from his motives to his advances and if he’s less detective and more murderer.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

Frannie Avery, a middle-class teacher in New York, witnesses a sexual assault that could have been the prelude to a murder by a killer roaming the city. Detective James Malloy arrives to interview her but their relationship soon moves from personal to passionate, but with the killer on the loose and too many suspects close to home, who can she really trust?

The film takes viewers on a wild ride with secret clubs, murder, and horror, and by the end, Avery has discovered that things aren’t always what they seem. Did she make the right decision getting close to Malloy, or will he be her downfall despite their passionate relationship?

You can watch In The Cut on Hulu just in time for the spooky season.