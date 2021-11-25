J.J. Abrams rumored to be producing new ‘Star Wars’ show, but does anyone want it?

The standing of J.J. Abrams in the eyes of Star Wars fans plummeted following the release of The Rise of Skywalker, which was a divisively lukewarm conclusion to one of cinema’s most iconic long-running stories.

Most supporters of a galaxy far, far away were happy with The Force Awakens, which relaunched the saga in suitably nostalgia-driven style, but it would be an understatement to say that the goodwill was eventually eroded. A new rumor from Giant Freakin Robot claims that the filmmaker is on his way back to Lucasfilm to oversee a Disney Plus series set after the Sequel Trilogy, but before we get into the veracity of the report, take a look at some recent Twitter opinions on Abrams and Star Wars.

I vote for Abrams. He pretty much sucks at everything and should never be allowed near a Star Wars film ever again. — Wilful_Prisons (@azoriusdimir) November 25, 2021

Bring back Ben Solo and don’t let J.J. Abrams anywhere near Star Wars https://t.co/sBqvaBe5xT — Zach🐻 (@ChiBearsZach) November 24, 2021

This is how I feel about JJ Abrams (everything I liked about Lost, Cloverfield, a single Star Wars movie, and Alias were all due to other people) — Glam Sepiol (@AgentM83) November 24, 2021

The Rise of Skywalker. I'm still confused by how JJ Abrams could watch all the previous Star Wars movies, especially TLJ, and think THAT was a cohesive, sensical plot & hopeful conclusion. pic.twitter.com/Su7JrvsNUU — 🦋OUATinaGalaxy🦋💛❤☠ (@ouatinagalaxy) November 24, 2021

Moving on, the report from GFR offers no other details to elevate itself above speculation, but we’ll stick to the facts. For one, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are currently the head honchos of Star Wars‘ episodic expansion, which is one of the few decisions made by Kathleen Kennedy that everyone remains fully on board with.

Secondly, Abrams and Bad Robot have a very lucrative and exclusive first-look TV development deal with Warner Bros. and HBO Max, with the current slate covering everything from DC shows Batman: Caped Crusader, Constantine, Madame X, and Justice League Dark to Duster, Demimonde, and Untamed. By that logic, a Star Wars show feels like a long shot, one that nobody’s really asking for anyway.