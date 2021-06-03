Jackass 4 Director Says Bam Margera Sent Him Death Threats And Threatened Violence

When Jackass 4 finally arrives this October, one of the founding members of the group will be absent, as Bam Margera was fired from the production due to breach his contract in relation to some personal issues he’s going through.

The 41 year-old skateboarder and reality TV star has had problems with alcohol and drugs for a long time now, and Paramount wasn’t too interested in having him return for the fourth outing from the franchise. Director Jeff Tremaine lobbied to bring him on board, though, and it ended up being written into his deal that he had to stay clean and sober while making the film.

Unfortunately, however, things didn’t quite work out that way and Margera was ultimately dropped from Jackass 4, after which he shared a series of troubling videos on social media slamming Tremaine and star Johnny Knoxville for betraying him and stabbing him in the back. But it seems he’s now taken things a bit further than that.

According to TMZ, Tremaine has had to file a restraining order against Margera, as Bam has apparently sent him death threats and threatened violence. He also threatened the safety of him and his children, and the court has granted the filmmaker’s request for the order. Which means that Margera must stay at least 100 yards away from Tremaine, his wife and kids.

Unfortunately, then, it doesn’t seem like this situation is close to finding a resolution and we can only hope it won’t impact Jackass 4 in any way. After all, fans have high hopes for the film and it’ll be nice to see the troupe back together again on the big screen – even if Marger isn’t with them this time.