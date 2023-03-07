Jacked ‘Captain America 4’ star determined to play Jonathan Majors at his own game

Fans have been treated on Twitter as Danny Ramirez’s shares a progress pic in preparation for his debut in Captain America: New World Order.

The MCU has its fair share of sidekicks for the audience to ogle at and it looks like that list is going to be expanding as Ramirez gave fans a glimpse of his transformation for his upcoming role. The actor shared the pic with a caption poking fun at fellow MCU star Jonathan Majors.

Majors may have set the bar high but it looks like Ramirez is aiming for the sky as he’s set to play the new incarnation of the Falcon. We’ve already seen Ramirez appear alongside Sam Wilson and Bucky in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in which his character, Joaquin Torres, aided Sam and provided intelligence. Since his first appearance it looks like he’s been spending a lot of time at the gym and it’s paid off.

Thirsty fans swarmed to the post and swooned over his chiseled abs and muscles, with many calling Ramirez “Papi” presumably because the title of “Daddy” already belongs to someone else at the moment.

The film itself will follow Sam as he adapts to being the new Captain America. Meanwhile, we know that General Thaddeus will be returning to the MCU as the villainous Red Hulk, although he’ll be played by Harrison Ford since William Hurt sadly passed away last year. So SamCap will likely need a few allies on his side, especially Joaquin Torres.

Aside from his appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ramirez also starred in Top Gun: Maverick, meaning he should be well accustomed to playing characters who can fly by now. The film isn’t due out for another year so he still has plenty of time to get even more jacked by then.

Captain America: New World Order is set to hit theaters May 3rd, 2024.