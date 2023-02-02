Jake Gyllenhaal goes to war in first trailer for Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Covenant’

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Jake Gyllenhaal brush up on his action-thriller chops, and before you say that Ambulance came out just last year, we’d like to point out that “seen” is the keyword there. We’re not sure what the camerawork behind Michael Bay’s high-octane chase film showed us, but the resulting headaches meant we only caught glimpses of Gyllenhaal.

Either way, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor looks to be relishing the spotlight in this brand new trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, which stars Gyllenhaal alongside Dar Salim (Game of Thrones) in a touching, intense story about guilt, humanity, and tenacity.

Gyllenhaal portrays John Kinley, an American military sergeant who’s wrapping up his final tour in Afghanistan when he finds himself teamed up with Ahmed (Salim), an interpreter who helps Kinley and his squad navigate enemy territory. After Ahmed prevents John’s death at the hands of Taliban troops, the interpreter saddles himself with John’s unconscious body and succeeds in evacuating him, but sacrifices his freedom as a result. Plagued with guilt, John returns to Afghanistan, determined to risk everything to rescue Ahmed and return him safely to his family.

Starring alongside Gyllenhaal and Salim are Alexander Ludwig (Vikings, Midway), and Antony Starr (The Boys), with the likes of Jason Wong (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Emily Beecham (1899), and Bobby Schofield (Don’t Breathe 2) also appearing.

It’s certainly a change of pace from Ritchie, who we’re used to seeing at the helm for projects in the vein of Sherlock Holmes or The Man from U.N.C.L.E., but branching out is always a respectable move for any artist, so hopefully, the film does this riveting trailer its fair share of justice.

The Covenant releases in theaters this April.