Jake Gyllenhaal says he was taking himself too seriously before ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Spider-Man: Far From Home was a treat for fans when it hit theaters in 2019. It was also the movie that Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays Spider-Man’s nemesis Mysterio, really needed at the time.

The star recently sat down with Vanity Fair to look back at his exciting career. He’s been cast in some phenomenal films in roles that make us laugh, cry, and seethe and through it all — he credits Spider-Man: Far From Home as a critical and emotionally propelling step in his life.

What was interesting when I went into Spider-Man: Far From Home was that I’m pretty sure I was taking myself too seriously. In fact, I’m sure of it. I think I had really lost that sense of play and fun that I am. That class clown that I talk about who found that idea of just popping a shoulder and making a funny face. It was such a cathartic thing to be able to throw out away all that seriousness and really become the actor that I think I’ve always wanted to be in a lot of ways and to find the play, the fun, and the gratitude that I’m here and I get to do this.

It’s something you’ve likely experienced in your own passion projects or career, getting stuck in a certain mindset or feeling like that magic spark is gone. It’s refreshing, and it takes a load of weight off your shoulders to once again find the joy in what you love.

One thing fans notice about the Spider-Man films is that they feel like home. Knowing the experience is similar for the cast and crew is the cherry on top of the cake.

And oh my god, it’s all about the family of making a movie. It’s all about the experience that you have with the people you’re making that film with. And I think that we go through journeys in our life where we’re finding ourselves. In the case of Spider-Man, I think I realized, ‘Hey, you know, acting is really fun, you know? Enjoy it! And the people here are fantastic! Enjoy them and enjoy the life around you cause life goes by super fast.’

Life does go by quickly, more so than any of us would hope for, and it’s easy to get lost in it. Gyllenhaal finding the reminder to slow down and enjoy the people in his life and circumstance reminds us that it’s essential to take it all in.

You can see Gyllenhaal in his new thriller Ambulance in theaters now.