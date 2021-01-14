James Bond Expert Explains Why Bridgerton Star Shouldn’t Be The Next 007

Until No Time to Die finally gets released, which still might not be for a while yet based on recent reports, James Bond fans will have to keep themselves busy with speculation over who will be chosen as Daniel Craig’s successor. Luckily, there are no shortage of candidates rumored to be next in line, even if the latest odds still have Tom Hardy as the frontrunner.

The newest name to enter the conversation is Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, based almost entirely on the strength of his performance in Netflix’s smash hit series. However, renowned 007 expert Dr. Ian Kinane, editor of the academic peer-reviewed publication International Journal of James Bond Studies, has now explained why the 31 year-old shouldn’t be the next actor handed a license to kill.

“It isn’t unheard of that a future James Bond is known to have donned period costume at some point in his pre-Bond career. Daniel Craig, for instance, appeared in Elizabeth and Timothy Dalton virtually made his name in costume dramas and other period pieces. As a young British actor who has suddenly risen to prominence in a (once again, suddenly) very popular Netflix show, people are paying attention. I think the reaction might be somewhat knee-jerk, a premature shout. I think part of the premature reaction is about the physical desirousness of Regé-Jean Page as a leading man. Of course, it would be preferable if the future James Bond could act and not simply be a coat-hanger for fine tuxedos. Given the increasingly emotional depths plowed by the recent Bond films, it is not enough for the next James Bond to simply look good on screen, he has to hold his own as a performer. Page might be slightly on the youngish side, too. I imagine people will be watching his career with interest.”

James Bond Heads To Italy In New No Time To Die Set Photos 1 of 3

You can’t argue with Dr. Kinane’s knowledge of the subject matter, but he’s offered up a number of conflicting statements in the past. For one, he thinks Henry Cavill is too famous to wear the tux, but doesn’t have any issues with Idris Elba taking on the role, and he’s every bit as well known as the DCEU’s Superman, as is Tom Hardy.

He also thinks Bridgerton‘s Page is too young for James Bond, but he’s the same age Sean Connery was when he was plucked from obscurity to lead Dr. No, and older than his replacement George Lazenby. Of course, there’s every chance that absolutely none of the names frequently touted to become the next iteration of cinema’s most famous spy will end up being cast, with the producers more than capable of going an entirely different route. In any case, based on how long we’ve been waiting for No Time to Die, it could be a while yet before the seventh 007 is chosen.