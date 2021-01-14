Tom Hardy Still The Odds-On Favorite To Replace Daniel Craig As James Bond

If things had gone to plan, we might have found out who the next actor to play James Bond would have been by now. The 25th installment in the franchise, and Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, was initially set to be released in April of last year before the Coronavirus pandemic came along and turned the entire world on its head.

No Time to Die was first pushed to November, and then even further back to April of this year, but there’ve been a flurry of reports making the rounds that the latest globetrotting espionage actioner could end up being shunted once more. If the stories turn out to be true, then Craig’s swansong as cinema’s most famous secret agent will arrive 20 months behind schedule and six years after Spectre, making it the second longest gap between movies in Bond history.

That hasn’t dampened the speculation over who’ll be replacing the current incumbent of the tux, though, with Bridgerton‘s breakout star Regé-Jean Page the latest name to enter the conversation, something he admitted he was flattered by. However, the most recent odds still have Tom Hardy way out in front as the favorite, with Page coming in fourth behind James Norton and Idris Elba.

There’s no mention of Henry Cavill, though, with one esteemed expert claiming that the Superman and Witcher star is now too famous for James Bond, but then surely the same criteria would apply to an Academy Award nominee and leading man of a blockbuster superhero franchise like Hardy as well. Of course, there were reports last year that the 43 year-old has already been cast, but we’ll no doubt have to wait until No Time to Die has actually been released before finding out the truth.