James Bond Producers Have Made Up Their Mind On Amazon TV Series Idea

Despite ever-growing calls to release it on streaming, James Bond producers decided to sit the pandemic out. The team, which reportedly can no longer afford another delay, have stuck to their plans to debut No Time To Die exclusively in theaters, with Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 due to launch this October in the US. And yet, in the time fans have been waiting for the new film to arrive, the franchise has undergone a major change, as Amazon now owns the rights, as per their $8.45 billion buyout of MGM.

This has led to much speculation that the studio will be looking to expand the brand, likely with some spinoff TV series, in much the same way that they are working on multiple Lord of the Rings properties. However, it looks like Amazon may not be able to press ahead with any plans like this as Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson maintain that they are only interested in producing big-screen projects.

Ahead of No Time To Die, Total Film spoke to the long-term EPs, who have managed to keep hold of creative control on the super-spy, and asked them outright if they are against the idea of doing a 007 TV series. Broccoli confirmed that was the case, with an answer that didn’t leave room for any doubt. “You got it,” she cries. “We make films. We make films for the cinema. That’s what we do.” Wilson then added, “We’ve resisted that call for 60 years.”

This echoes the producers’ official statement following the Amazon acquisition, which stated that EON Productions remains “committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience.” Amazon may wish to expand, and there’s certainly a lot of creative potential there. Plus, the fans would probably love it, too. But, with the Broccolis dead against the idea, we probably shouldn’t expect Bond to move onto the small-screen anytime soon.

No Time To Die premieres October 8th in the US, following its debut on September 30th in the UK.