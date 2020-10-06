James Cameron Learns Na’vi Sign Language In New Avatar 2 Set Photo

James Cameron is nothing if not meticulous in putting his movies together, which has been a major source of frustration for both the fans that would love to see the filmmaker churn them out on a more regular basis, not to mention the studio who inevitably brace themselves for his latest project to arrive years behind schedule.

Incredibly, Avatar 2 has finished principal photography, and with the post-production process in full swing now, there’s a chance that the sci-fi sequel might actually be completed in time to hit theaters in December 2022 after already being delayed seven times since it was first announced for 2014. Given how long he’s spent immersed in the world of Pandora already, eight years late isn’t too bad all things considered.

With over a billion dollars being funelled into the production of the Avatar sequels, the studio will be hoping that Cameron manages to deliver the highest-grossing movie in history for a third time, having recently been knocked from the top spot by Avengers: Endgame. Whether that’ll happen or not remains to be seen, but the latest set photo shows the lengths that the Terminator creator is going to in order to expand the Na’vi mythology, and you can check it out below.

James Cameron Learns Na'vi Sign Language In Avatar 2 Set Photo 1 of 2

The production team hired deaf actor CJ Jones to create a new form of sign language exclusively for the Avatar franchise, which the giant blue aliens will use to communicate with each other. Of course, this is on top of the fact that Cameron already tasked a linguistics professor to create a spoken dialect for the first movie, which currently has a vocabulary of over 3000 words and counting.

The 66 year-old is certainly going to incredible lengths to develop the rich mythology of the Pandora natives, so let’s just hope that the final product lives up to the massive effort being put in by the cast and crew.