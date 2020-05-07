James Cameron Shares New Photos From Underwater Set Of Avatar 2

James Cameron has always been known for pushing the boundaries of cinematic technology, with each one of his new projects featuring at least one technique that audiences have never seen before. However, the filmmaker is nowhere near as prolific as his fans would like, having released just two movies since 1994. Although, Titanic and Avatar were groundbreaking in their own right, and both would go on to become some of the highest-grossing films of all-time, winning a combined total of fourteen Academy Awards in the process.

While a lot of people would like to see him tackle something new, Cameron appears content to make Avatar sequels for what seems to be the rest of his career. The follow-up has already been in development for over a decade, and still isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until December of next year, having been shot simultaneously alongside a third installment that seems more than likely to arrive a long while after that.

The Terminator creator recently released some new set photos via the franchise’s official Twitter account though, showcasing the lengths he’s going to in order to convincingly capture the many scenes that are being shot completely underwater, and you can check them out below.

James Cameron Reveals New Photos From The Underwater Set Of Avatar 2 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Avatar is one of those movies that people seem to have turned on in recent years, and while the story is definitely lacking in a lot of ways and the characters aren’t exactly well-rounded, it can’t be denied that it delivered one of the most incredible and immersive experiences that’s ever been had at the movies.

With a further decade of technological advancements at his disposal, as well as the determination to usurp Avengers: Endgame to become the director of the biggest movie in history for the third time, you can guarantee that a perfectionist like James Cameron will be pulling out all the stops to ensure that Avatar 2 forces the skeptics to eat their words and then some.