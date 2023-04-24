James Gunn breaks hearts after teasing an ‘Eternals’ crossover in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Twitter’s most active studio boss James Gunn has become a master of debunking rumors in record time, frequently answering both Marvel and DC fans’ burning questions all day, everyday on social media. Sometimes he even has to debunk rumors that he himself inadvertently starts, as is the case with an apparently harmless vacay snap that inspired hopes of an Eternals cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

This Monday morning, Gunn continued his regular updates from the Guardians cast and crew’s world press tour by revealing he’s currently enjoying a much-needed day of sightseeing in Paris. Of course, fans quickly zeroed in on the unexpected familiar face also featured in the photo Gunn shared — Kingo himself, Kumail Nanjiani.

Day off in Paris what fun pic.twitter.com/v3YOCxv9L5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2023

Obviously, Marvel fans wouldn’t be doing their job right if they then didn’t automatically assume this meant we can expect some Eternals goodness to come in Guardians 3.

However, before this surge of hope had room to really grow into something bigger, Gunn swiftly set the record straight by clarifying what Nanjiani was actually doing at the Arc de Triomphe with him. “No,” the writer/director stated, when asked if Kingo was in the new film. “Kumail and Emily [Gordon, the actor’s wife] are friends. They were in London so came in to visit.”

No. Kumail and Emily are friends. They were in London so came in to visit. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2023

Well, there you go, folks. That bit of speculation was fun for the five minutes it lasted. Even so, while there’s apparently no secret agenda in Nanjiani joining Gunn on his Parisian holiday, there’s nothing stopping there being some kind of Eternals connection in Guardians 3, considering that both franchises deal with the Celestials (Star-Lord and co’s new base is Knowhere, the hollowed-out head of a dead Celestial, after all). And we know all too well that Gunn loves to cast his friends in his movies…