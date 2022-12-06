Out of Knowhere, James Gunn teases the main setting of ‘Guardians Vol. 3’

As MCU fans gear up to say goodbye to their favorite band of misfits in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn has confirmed that one element from the recently released The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be making a comeback in the movie.

While viewers wait for the movie to come out, the director, and newly appointed co-CEO of Marvel’s competitor DC Studios, has offered some information to help them imagine what Vol. 3 might look like.

It turns out that the main set for the Holiday Special wasn’t built for just that occasion, and will be returning for the film.

After Gunn shared a photo of the production office dog, River, getting pets from Murry Hammond on the set of the Holiday Special, a fan inquired about the scenery used to show a town square in Knowhere in the November Disney Plus release.

River gets pets from @MurryHammond of the @old97s on the set of the #GuardiansoftheGalaxyHolidaySpecial. Riv was scared of this alien creature at first but came to love him. pic.twitter.com/jlrfx5TsbW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 6, 2022

You’ll see it again. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 6, 2022

MCU faithful will recall that before the Holiday Special, Knowhere was last seen during Avengers: Infinity War, as the Guardians tracked down the Reality Stone. The planet, which is actually the head of a dead Celestial, became a haven for rogues and outsiders across the galaxy, before it was completely destroyed by Thanos.

In the Holiday Special, Starlord, Drax, Nebula, Mantis, Rocket, and Groot are all seen rebuilding the community, with some characters making comments about having to do construction work around the place. James Gunn’s spoiler might seem small, but it probably means Knowhere is now the Guardians’ long-term home and could play a big part in the upcoming film.

It will be fun seeing the crew grow roots among like-minded people after drifting from planet to planet in spaceships for so long.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters May 5, 2023.