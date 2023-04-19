James Gunn confident ‘Superman: Legacy’ is in good hands as he finishes up his MCU duties

Be it Marvel or DC, James Gunn can do it all; with more than a few homeruns under his belt in the form of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Peacemaker, and The Suicide Squad, giving him the keys to the capes could turn out to be the most important move in the history of DC Studios.

He isn’t quite finished with Marvel yet, having joined his cast and crew on one final press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before bidding farewell to the MCU for good. It’s a departure that we’re sure will be no easier than that of character death candidates Drax, Mantis, and Nebula, but one that promises brand new horizons in the realm of superhero fiction all the same, so it balances out.

What’s curious, however, is that Gunn has chosen to launch the pre-production phase of Superman: Legacy, the inaugural live-action film in the new DCU, while on this very tour. Even though we’re at least 60 percent sure that he can be in two places at once, questions of how Gunn manages to juggle all of these responsibilities began popping up.

How are you doing press tour stuff and preproduction on Superman Legacy teach me your ways — Yash Kapoor (@yash_k2001) April 19, 2023

Gunn soon came in with the gentle reminder that movies are, in fact, a team effort; fans of the MCU may be forgiven for forgetting this, as movie credits have chiefly become the period where one goes on their phone as they await the post-credits scene.

I left Legacy in the capable hands of our production designer, costume designer, casting directors and executive producers to be taken care of while I go on the promotional tour. I’ll start to see designs when I come back and I see auditions online from here. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2023

Indeed, it sounds like Gunn will be coming home to a lot of Legacy goodies with his team pulling their necessary weight back home. We’ve already gotten a glimpse at the first page of the script, and with the film’s costume designers going to work as we speak, tweeting out a photo of Clark Kent’s super-getup seems like the obvious next step on the hype-train docket.

Superman: Legacy will release to theaters on July 11, 2025. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, meanwhile, arrives on May 5