Marvel fans have wanted to see Adam Warlock in the MCU for a long while now. And at least for the last few years, it’s been looking like his arrival was only a matter of time, seeing as his creation was teased in one of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s several post-credits scenes. Writer/director James Gunn, however, has just cast some doubt on whether the golden-skinned hero will be appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

As he often does, Gunn was answering fan questions on his Instagram Stories over the weekend. One person asked him “who will play Adam Warlock in Guardians 3?” In response, Gunn didn’t even confirm if the character will show up in the flick. “I never said Adam Warlock would be in the movie,” the director said:

See for yourself below:

James Gunn Casts Doubt On Adam Warlock In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Gunn’s not lying, as he’s always chosen his words carefully when it comes to Adam. Back in 2017, shortly following Vol. 2, he shared on his Facebook page that the character will “have a future in the MCU” but did not confirm that would come in Vol. 3. This hasn’t stopped fans from assuming it, though, with various fancasts and artwork proving their excitement.

All that being said, there’s a lot of evidence that Adam will make his MCU debut in Guardians 3, so I suspect Gunn is simply throwing us off the scent here. Which makes sense. After all, we’ve got a long while to wait until the threequel is out, seeing as he’s busy with The Suicide Squad for DC for the next couple of years. As such, it wouldn’t make sense for him to spill the beans on his next Marvel flick just yet. Better to keep us guessing for the time being.

What Gunn has said about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is that he’s looking forward to ending Rocket’s arc, there will be a few deaths and that he’s got big plans for Kraglin. We’ll just have to be patient for news on Adam Warlock, though.